21/09/2021

Longford SFC: Mostrim make further progress in narrow win over Carrickedmond

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 3

senior football championship 2021

Darragh Doherty on the attack for Mostrim with Carrickedmond opponent John O'Shea in pursuit. Action from the SFC Round 3 game Pic: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Mostrim continued their rich vein of form in the 2021 Senior Football Championship with a hard earned win over Carrickedmond in a tight affair at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Sunday last.

Mostrim . . . 0-14    Carrickedmond . . . 2-6

Mostrim have now all but mathematically qualified for the quarter-finals as they remain unbeaten in Group A following their win over Slashers and the draw against Colmcille in the previous rounds. 

David Shannon landed a monster free against the wind to fire Carrickedmond into a slender one point lead heading for injury time in the second half but Mostrim remained more composed than their opponents with a brilliant point from Padraic Joyce and a brace of scores from ace attacker Darragh Doherty clinching the vital win. 

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Niall Quinn, Martin Coyle, Shane Campbell; Daniel Connell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Fintan Coyle, Brian Farrell (0-2, 1f); Joseph Dempsey, Maitiú O’Donohoe (0-1), Aaron Gallagher; Padraic Joyce (0-3), Tiarnan Hussey (0-3, 1m), Darragh Doherty (0-5, 2f, 1m). 

Subs:- Bernard Dempsey for J Dempsey (45 mins); Luke Kelly for M O’Donohoe (55 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Niall O’Farrell, Kevin Moran, Padraig McGrath; Michael Cahill (0-1), Barry O’Farrell, Fionn Morgan; John O’Shea, Enda Farrell; Patrick Farrell, Rioch Farrell, David Shannon (0-1); Adam Quinn (1-0), Aidan McGuire (1-2), Jonathan Keegan.

Subs:- Sean Kelly (0-2) for M Cahill (illness, 30 mins); Jack Dempsey for J Keegan (43 mins); Sean Donohoe for J O’Shea (43 mins); M Cahill for P McGrath (53 mins); John McCormack for P Farrell (59 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

