Longford SFC: Mostrim make further progress in narrow win over Carrickedmond

Darragh Doherty on the attack for Mostrim with Carrickedmond opponent John O'Shea in pursuit. Action from the SFC Round 3 game Pic: Syl Healy
Mostrim continued their rich vein of form in the 2021 Senior Football Championship with a hard earned win over Carrickedmond in a tight affair at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Sunday last.
Mostrim . . . 0-14 Carrickedmond . . . 2-6
Mostrim have now all but mathematically qualified for the quarter-finals as they remain unbeaten in Group A following their win over Slashers and the draw against Colmcille in the previous rounds.
David Shannon landed a monster free against the wind to fire Carrickedmond into a slender one point lead heading for injury time in the second half but Mostrim remained more composed than their opponents with a brilliant point from Padraic Joyce and a brace of scores from ace attacker Darragh Doherty clinching the vital win.
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Niall Quinn, Martin Coyle, Shane Campbell; Daniel Connell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Fintan Coyle, Brian Farrell (0-2, 1f); Joseph Dempsey, Maitiú O’Donohoe (0-1), Aaron Gallagher; Padraic Joyce (0-3), Tiarnan Hussey (0-3, 1m), Darragh Doherty (0-5, 2f, 1m).
Subs:- Bernard Dempsey for J Dempsey (45 mins); Luke Kelly for M O’Donohoe (55 mins).
CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Niall O’Farrell, Kevin Moran, Padraig McGrath; Michael Cahill (0-1), Barry O’Farrell, Fionn Morgan; John O’Shea, Enda Farrell; Patrick Farrell, Rioch Farrell, David Shannon (0-1); Adam Quinn (1-0), Aidan McGuire (1-2), Jonathan Keegan.
Subs:- Sean Kelly (0-2) for M Cahill (illness, 30 mins); Jack Dempsey for J Keegan (43 mins); Sean Donohoe for J O’Shea (43 mins); M Cahill for P McGrath (53 mins); John McCormack for P Farrell (59 mins).
Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).
More News
Eircom granted permission to erect communications structure in Longford Image by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay
Approval has commenced for 100% of qualified applications received by the Department under Tranche 22
Good management when applying organic fertiliser to grassland is recommended to maximise grass growth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.