Longford SFC: Abbeylara come out on top against Rathcline

Westmeath native Ryan Plunkett, the manager of the Abbeylara senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy
Abbeylara came out on top in a free flowing affair against Rathcline to claim their second win in Group B of the Senior Football Championship at Michael Moran Park, Carrickedmond on Sunday.
Abbeylara . . . 1-16 Rathcline . . . 1-13
Long direct ball inside to the full-forward-line, most notably ace attacker Robbie Smyth, was the key to success for Ryan Plunkett’s side. Young Abbeylara forward Cathal Gilligan struck his side’s only goal early on after Colm P Smyth hit a sublime ball in from distance.
Liam Connerton capped a fine performance for Rathcline with a goal from the last play of the game as he buried a close range free to the back of the net but it was too late for his team who suffered their second defeat in the group stage.
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cian Brady, Brian Masterson, Mel Brady; Cian O’Reilly, Colm P Smyth (0-1), Cathal Lynch; Ciaran Lynch, Fergal Battrim; Jason Kelly (0-1), William Crawford, Nigel Rabbitt (0-4); Cathal Gilligan (1-0), Robbie Smyth (0-6, 3 frees), Reece Reilly (0-3).
Subs:- Kieran Mulvihill for C Gilligan (injured, 15 mins); Padraig Berry for W Crawford (45 mins); Colm E Smyth for J Kelly (45 mins), Bernard Crawford (0-1) for K Mulvihill (52 mins).
RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Niall Keane, James Carroll, Jakob Kajan; Dylan Glancy, Kian Gilmore, David Rooney; Shane Kenny (0-1), Iarla O’Sullivan; Oisin Kenny (0-2), Oran Kenny (0-4, 2 frees, 1 ‘45), Liam Connerton (1-3); Seadha Ryan, Kevin Tansey (0-1, mark), James Hanley (0-1, mark).
Subs:- Oisin O’Sullivan for S Ryan (half-time); Richard Prior for J Carroll (half-time); Michal Kajan for J Hanley (42 mins); Bryn Peters (0-1) for K Tansey (48 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’ Kane (Young Grattans).
