Ladies Football: Longford and Meath battle it out for Leinster Minor glory

This Wednesday evening (August 25), Longford minor ladies travel up to Kinnegad GAA Park to take on Meath ladies in the Leinster U-18 'A' Championship final, throw-in 7pm.

Following their great win over Kildare in round three of the Leinster minor championship last week Alan Mullen’s charges are now just sixty minutes away from claiming Longford ladies first ever 'A' championship title at this level.

These teams already met in this year’s championship in round two up in Skryne and on that occasion a strong, well drilled Meath team overcame Longford in easy fashion.

Longford were understrength on that occasion due to injury and this time around manager Alan Mullen is hopeful that his young charges can cause a surprise and put it up to the Meath girls.

According to Alan, training has gone well in the lead up to the final and he is glad to be able to select from a full and fit panel of players for the final.

Longford have prepared well for this year’s Leinster championship playing Roscommon, Westmeath, Laois, Tipperary and Cavan in challenge games and recording good wins in all games.

The Longford minor management can call upon some of Longford's best young footballers, players like Grace Shannon, Rianne McGrath, Lauren McGuire and Kamille Burke all members of the present Longford senior panel along with Kate Shannon, Caoimhe McCormack (captain) Melissa O'Kane, Ella O'Reilly, Kathlyn McKeon and Ella Duggan among others.

This Longford panel have played together from U-14 level and have experience of winning Leinster and All-Ireland titles up to this stage and would now like to add the Leinster 'A' minor title to their list of honours won.

Meath are the outgoing Leinster champions and make no mistake about it the Royals have a strong minor squad to pick from. They have strength and height all over the field and showed in their previous meeting against Longford they have a very tight group of defenders and their forwards are well capable of kicking good quality scores from play and frees.

On this occasion and with silverware up for grabs, Alan Mullen and his backroom team will be better prepared for the match that really matters.