19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Longford ladies knock out Kildare to reach the Leinster Minor ‘A’ football final

U-18 title decider against Meath next Wednesday August 25

longford ladies football

Grace Shannon pictured in action for Longford against Kildare in the Leinster Minor 'A' Championship clash Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford Minor Ladies produced a fine performance to beat Kildare in the U-18 Leinster ‘A’ Championship clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night to book a place in the title decider against Meath. 

 

Longford . . . 1-13    Kildare . . . 1-8 

Following a disappointing display in last week's defeat against Meath in the group stage, Alan Mullins' charges were in determined form and led by 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time. 

Kildare made a great start to the second half, scoring 1-1 inside the first minute to get back on level terms, but the Longford girls didn't panic and took control again.

 A goal from a penalty converted by Melissa O’Kane late in the game made sure of the victory and Longford will face Meath again in the final on Wednesday night next, August 25. 

 Longford scorers:-  Lauren McGuire 0-5 (3 frees); Grace Shannon  0-4 (3 frees), Melissa O'Kane  1-1 (goal from penalty); Kate Shannon, Zara Mulvihill & Kamille Burke 0-1 each.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media