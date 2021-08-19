Longford ladies knock out Kildare to reach the Leinster Minor ‘A’ football final

Grace Shannon pictured in action for Longford against Kildare in the Leinster Minor 'A' Championship clash Photo: Syl Healy
Longford Minor Ladies produced a fine performance to beat Kildare in the U-18 Leinster ‘A’ Championship clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night to book a place in the title decider against Meath.
Longford . . . 1-13 Kildare . . . 1-8
Following a disappointing display in last week's defeat against Meath in the group stage, Alan Mullins' charges were in determined form and led by 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.
Kildare made a great start to the second half, scoring 1-1 inside the first minute to get back on level terms, but the Longford girls didn't panic and took control again.
A goal from a penalty converted by Melissa O’Kane late in the game made sure of the victory and Longford will face Meath again in the final on Wednesday night next, August 25.
Longford scorers:- Lauren McGuire 0-5 (3 frees); Grace Shannon 0-4 (3 frees), Melissa O'Kane 1-1 (goal from penalty); Kate Shannon, Zara Mulvihill & Kamille Burke 0-1 each.
