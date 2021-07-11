Longford ladies score a wonderful win over Westmeath

Extra-time success in Round 1 of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

longford ladies football

Emer Heaney pictured in action for Longford against Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford ladies scored a wonderful win over the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship favourites Westmeath after extra-time in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar in Round 1 of the group stage on Sunday.

Longford . . 3-11   Westmeath  . . . 2-11

After Extra-Time  

After the sides finished level (2-10 to 3-7) at the end of normal time, extra-time was required due to games having to be decided on the day. 

Westmeath kicked over the first point but that was their only score as the underdogs took control. Lauren McGuire (two), Emer Heaney and Caoimhe Lohan scored points in extra-time to give Longford a famous victory.

The goals were scored by Sarah Shannon, Michelle Farrell (who was unable to play in the extra-time period due to injury) and Louise Monaghan. 

Brian Noonan’s side are back in championship action next Sunday against Wexford and another win will leave them in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

WESTMEATH: Lauren McCormack; Niamh Spellman, Lucy Power, Emma Kelly; Fiona Coyle, Anna Jones (0-6, six frees), Tara Fagan; Vicky Carr (0-1), Tracey Dillon; Lorraine Duncan, Leona Archibald, Johanna Maher (0-1); Lucy McCartan, Karen Hegarty, Sarah Dillon (2-3).

Subs:- Fiona Claffey for L Duncan (31+1mins); Rachel Dillon for E Kelly (38 mins); Ciara Blundell for L Archibald (41 mins); Kelly Boyce Jordan for J Maher (47 mins); Annie Dolan for K Hegarty (51 mins); L Duncan for V Carr (60+4mins); Jennifer Rogers for L Power (70 mins); K Hegarty for L McCartan (78 mins); V Carr for S Dillon (82 mins). 

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Ciara Mulligan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Orla Nevin; Emer Heaney (0-2), Louise Monaghan (1-0), Sarah Shannon (1-1); Aoife Darcy (0-2, frees), Michelle Farrell 1-3, two frees), Ciara Healy. 

Subs:- Kara Shannon for C Healy (42 mins): Michelle Noonan for N Darcy (47 mins): Anna McDonnell for C Mulligan (50 mins); Lauren McGuire (0-2) for L Monaghan (60 mins); L Monaghan for M Farrell (injured, 60 mins); Ciara Sutton for O Nevin (66 mins); Caoimhe Lohan (0-1) for C Farrell (injured, 69 mins); Una Clarke for A Darcy  (injured, 71 mins). 

Referee: Gavin Finnegan (Down). 

