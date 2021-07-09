Longford hurlers meet Monaghan in the Lory Meagher Cup

Reuben Murray on the attack for Longford against Louth in the recent Lory Meagher Cup Round 1 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Pic: Syl Healy
After hammering Louth in the opening round, the Longford senior hurlers are back in action in the Lory Meagher Cup this Saturday.
Derek Frehill's side meet Monaghan at the Inniskeen grounds (2pm) in their remaining group fixture as the quest for championship glory continues.
On the evidence of their magnificent performance in the 8-25 to 3-19 win over Louth, the Longford hurlers are looking good for a Croke Park final appearance.
