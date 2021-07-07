Longford and Westmeath battle it out for semi-final spot in the U-20 championship

Eirgrid Leinster U-20 quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Thursday evening, throw-in 7.30pm

longford gaa

Darragh O'Connell pictured in action for Longford against Louth in the Leinster U-20 Football Championship first round game last week

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

A stunning opening five minutes of fabulous football, racing into a 3-3 to 0-0 lead, laid the foundations for Longford’s narrow win (4-11 to 3-13) over Louth in the thrilling Leinster U-20 Championship first round game at Haggardstown on Thursday evening last. 

The reward for Donal Ledwith’s side is a home match against neighbouring rivals Westmeath in the quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Thursday evening, throw-in 7.30pm.

Westmeath scored a surprise win over Kildare at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge last week with their outstanding full-forward Ben McGauran striking for the matchwinning goal in the final minute of normal time.

McGauran clocked up the tremendous total of 1-10 (all the points from frees) with Westmeath emerging victorious on a 1-15 to 1-13 scoreline and Longford are clearly facing a tough task in the battle for a place in the semi-final against Offaly or Wexford a week later.

The Longford line-out v Louth was as follows: Ollie Duffy (Dromard); Jakub Kajan (Rathcline), Darren Moffett (Killoe), James Kiernan (Granard); Jake Donnelly (Killoe), James Moran (Killoe), Fionn Hourican (Dromard 0-1); Michael Kajan (Rathcline), Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers, 0-1); Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers), Jordan Martin (Granard), Euan Finneran (Killoe, 1-0); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, 1-5), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-1). Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s, 1-3, two frees).

Subs:- Conor Leonard (Mullinalaghta) for J Martin (half-time); Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 1-0) for E McCormack (49 mins).

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie