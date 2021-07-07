Longford and Westmeath battle it out for semi-final spot in the U-20 championship

Darragh O'Connell pictured in action for Longford against Louth in the Leinster U-20 Football Championship first round game last week
A stunning opening five minutes of fabulous football, racing into a 3-3 to 0-0 lead, laid the foundations for Longford’s narrow win (4-11 to 3-13) over Louth in the thrilling Leinster U-20 Championship first round game at Haggardstown on Thursday evening last.
The reward for Donal Ledwith’s side is a home match against neighbouring rivals Westmeath in the quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Thursday evening, throw-in 7.30pm.
Westmeath scored a surprise win over Kildare at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge last week with their outstanding full-forward Ben McGauran striking for the matchwinning goal in the final minute of normal time.
McGauran clocked up the tremendous total of 1-10 (all the points from frees) with Westmeath emerging victorious on a 1-15 to 1-13 scoreline and Longford are clearly facing a tough task in the battle for a place in the semi-final against Offaly or Wexford a week later.
The Longford line-out v Louth was as follows: Ollie Duffy (Dromard); Jakub Kajan (Rathcline), Darren Moffett (Killoe), James Kiernan (Granard); Jake Donnelly (Killoe), James Moran (Killoe), Fionn Hourican (Dromard 0-1); Michael Kajan (Rathcline), Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers, 0-1); Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers), Jordan Martin (Granard), Euan Finneran (Killoe, 1-0); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, 1-5), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-1). Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s, 1-3, two frees).
Subs:- Conor Leonard (Mullinalaghta) for J Martin (half-time); Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 1-0) for E McCormack (49 mins).
