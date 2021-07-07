Search for new Longford manager as Padraic Davis departs in the wake of Meath nightmare

Royal County cruise to a landslide 22 points win in Navan

longford gaa

Padraic Davis pictured before the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Meath in Navan on Sunday last Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford GAA are searching for a new senior football manager after Padraic Davis made the dramatic decision to quit in the immediate aftermath of the horrific 4-22 to 0-12 defeat against Meath in the Leinster Championship quarter-final. 

500 supporters watched the Royal County cruise to a landslide 22 points victory at Pairc Tailteann, Navan on Sunday last and it was all too much for a shattered Davis who announced his resignation from the job to the members of the media but not before breaking the news first to the players and his backroom staff.  

Davis said: “Obviously a heavy defeat like that doesn’t help. I’m not getting any younger. I’ve a young family, a busy business and I look up at the scoreboard there. Do I have the energy to try and pick that up again, and go again? And if I’m honest, I don’t.”

During his three years in charge, Davis achieved some good results with the O’Byrne Cup success in 2020 one of the highlights. 

 The Fr Manning Gaels clubman also deserves considerable credit for guiding the county to survival in Division 3 of the National League thanks to that great victory over the reigning Munster champions Tipperary in the relegation play-off a few weeks ago. 

The following is a statement from Longford GAA that was posted on twitter on Sunday evening:  “Padraic Davis has announced that he is stepping down as manager. Longford GAA whilst disappointed, respect his decision and wish to thank him for all his efforts, not alone over the past 3 years as manager but previously as a selector and county player.” 

Longford v Westmeath in the Leinster U-20 Championship

There was some good news for Longford football during the past few days as the county U-20 team held out for a terrific one point win (4-11 to 3-13) away to Louth in the first round of the Leinster Championship on Thursday evening last.

The reward for Donal Ledwith’s side is a home game in the quarter-final against neighbouring rivals Westmeath at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Thursday evening (throw-in 7.30pm) with the winners advancing to meet Offaly or Wexford in the last four a week later.

