Longford GAA: Summer up and running as Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps underway

Kilkenny camogie star, Grace Walsh was on hand with local kids in Bruff GAA Club, Limerick to mark the first day of this year’s Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps with numbers of over 130,000 expected to attend across 1,242 camps the length and breadth of the country.

The 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps offers children a healthy, fun and safe summer outdoor activity at locations nationwide, and will continue until the end of August. Following the successful health and safety measures from last year, similar guidelines will be implemented and built on again. Despite unprecedented demand for this year’s camps, limited spaces remain available at select locations. The camps provide the perfect opportunity for children aged 6-13 to be physically active for the week while having fun with their friends.

While camps in Ireland are beginning from today, there was an historic first in Dubai in recent weeks with the hosting of the first Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps in the United Arab Emirates. Due to the phenomenal work of camp co-ordinators and volunteers, the camps proved a resounding success with 90 children attending. Abu Dhabi will also run a camp later this summer.

This Wednesday also marks the return of Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on TG4 for a second season after last year’s hugely successful run. Kicking off at 7.30pm on TG4, the 6-week series will also be available on the TG4 player TG4.ie, making the return to camp activity, both live and on demand, available to everyone at home and abroad.

Hosted by Gráinne Bleasdale, the series will include skills, drills and segments from GAA experts including All-Ireland winning Dublin Ladies Football star Sinéad Aherne, Cork Camogie champion Linda Collins, Waterford Hurler Tadhg de Búrca, and Tipperary's Séamus Kennedy along with Galway Footballer Paul Conroy and Donegal's Ryan McHugh.

Kellogg, now in its tenth year sponsoring the Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps, is reminding GAA clubs of the nationwide on-pack promotion giving GAA clubs the opportunity to be in with a chance to win prizes worth €40,000. GAA fans who would like to support their local club can pick up a promotional pack of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and Bran Flakes and nominate their chosen club on kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition.

Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Ireland General Manager said “After another difficult year for kids, today marks a real day of hope as the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps get underway. The first day of camps always brings an air of optimism for the summer ahead and we are very proud to be involved in what is always a memorable week for kids. We also want to remind GAA clubs nationwide of the opportunity to enter the Kellogg’s on-pack competition. We saw first-hand the impact this had on last year’s winning clubs and how important these funds can be in the development of the club. Get onto the website kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and start nominating today!”

GAA Cúl Camps co-ordinator Charlie Harrison added “We’re delighted to be up and running with Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps! Our games development teams right around the country have put in trojan work getting everything set up to ensure this year’s camps happen in a safe yet fun environment. Everything is ready and we look forward to welcoming boys & girls from across the country to our camps. Let the fun and games begin!”

For more information on the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps visit gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.