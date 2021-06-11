Longford hurlers pitched in relegation battle against Monaghan

Aidan Sheridan pictured in action for Longford against Sligo in the recent National Hurling League Division 3A game at Markievicz Park
Following defeats against Armagh and Sligo and a draw against Tyrone, the Longford senior hurlers are pitched in a relegation battle in Division 3A of the National League.
Derek Frehill’s side must now beat Monaghan in their remaining league fixture at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Saturday (2pm) to avoid the drop into Division 3B next season with some supporters allowed to attend this crucial game.
With the counties also clashing in the Lory Meagher Cup next month, Longford will be looking for a boost before the championship begins with their opening game in the group stage against Louth at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday June 26.
The Longford team (minus the injured Cathal Mullane) that lined-out against Sligo at Markievicz Park in the last round of the league was as follows:
LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher; Johnny Casey, Enda Naughton (0-1), Eugene Kiernan; Bart Hanley, Steven Creaven (0-2, 2fs), Dwayne Sheedy (0-1); John Mulhern (1-0), Karl Murray; David Buckley (0-3), Joe O’Brien (0-11,8fs), Luke Kelly; Iain Campbell, Cian Kavanagh, Aidan Sheridan.
Subs:- Martin Coyle (1-0) for I Campbell; Gerard Moore for J Casey; Reuben Murray for E Kiernan; Evan Tully (0-1) for C Kavanagh.
More News
Catherine and Jacob Carthy, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross, Amanda and Kayden McGonigle, Audrey Blake and Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.