Longford ladies lose out to stronger Laois side

Longford fell to their first defeat in Division 3B of the Lidl National League against a strong and powerful Laois side who played some great football throughout the Round 2 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Laois . . . 3-14 Longford . . . 1-9

Laois held a 10 point lead at the break (1-10 to 0-3) and added another 2-4 to their tally in the second half to run out easy winners by the comprehensive margin of 11 points.

This was despite losing Sarah Ann Fitzgerald to a sin-bin foul in the 34th minute. Longford ended the game with 14 players when Emer Heaney was sin-binned in the 57th minute. Michelle Farrell scored a consolation goal for the home county but Laois ended the game with their third goal.

This was a reality check for new Longford manager Brian Noonan and the midlanders must now beat Kildare in the remaining group fixture in Newbridge on Sunday next to keep their promotion hopes alive.

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Michelle Noonan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Grace Shannon; Emer Heaney (0-1), Aoife Darcy (0-2, frees), Anna McDonnell; Louise Monaghan, Michelle Farrell (1-4), Sarah Shannon (0-2).

Subs:- Caoimhe Lohan for G Shannon (half-time); Ciara Mulligan for M Noonan, Kara Shannon for N Darcy and Ciara Healy for A McDonnell (43 mins); Lauren McGuire for S Shannon (50 mins), Sorcha Dawson for E O’Brien (injured, 51 mins).

LAOIS: Eimear Barry; Jenny McEvoy, Amy Potts, Aimee Kelly; Rachel Williams, Ellen Healy, Laura Nerney; Fiona Dooley, Jane Moore (0-1); Anna Healy (0-1), Eva Galvin (0-3), Andrea Moran (0-1); Mo Nerney (1-4, 0-2fs), Sarah Ann Fitzgerald (1-2), Alannah Havill.

Subs:- Orla Hennessy (0-1) for E Healy (half-time); Leah Tarphy (0-1) for A Havill (43 mins); Aoife Kirrane (1-0) for O Hennessy (injured, 49 mins); Roisin Larkin for J McEvoy (53 mins); Rebecca Balfe for A Moran (57 mins); Erone Fitzpatrick for S Fitzgerald (58 mins).

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo).