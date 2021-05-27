Glennon Brothers massive sponsorship boost for Longford ladies football

There was brilliant news last weekend for Longford Ladies county footballers as it was announced on Saturday last in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park that local timber company Glennon Brothers are the new sponsors of Longford ladies county football teams from U-14 up to senior level in a three-year sponsorship deal.

Glennon Brothers logo will now be prominent on all county jerseys worn by Longford ladies as it is on the Longford county men’s football and hurling teams jerseys.

Glennon Brothers are a well-known high quality timber manufacturing family business with plants in Longford, Fermoy, Windymains Timber, Troon in Scotland and the very recently purchased subject to approval Balcas sawmill in Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh. They supply the Irish and UK markets with volume products for construction, pallet wood and fencing industries.

The Glennon family are synonymous over the years with Longford club and county football and in particular the Shroid Slashers club where incidentally Longford Ladies county team train at present. Although the Glennon timber manufacturing business operates as a business on a very large scale they continue to be proud Longford people who support and are committed to our local community and its activities.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday last, Pat Glennon, Joint Managing Director of the local company, gave an outline of the history of Glennon Brothers sawmills to all present. Pat stated that the sawmills was set up in Longford by two Glennon brothers William and James in 1913 after returning from the United States. In 1943 the business was taken over by Patrick (Paddy) Glennon who was responsible for the growth and development of the family business for over fifty years. In the mid 1990's Pat himself and his brother Michael became joint managing directors and to date have driven the growth of the company into a state of the art timber processing operation.

Pat went on to wish Longford ladies good luck on the football field and stated that Glennon Brothers were looking forward to providing the highest level of support and loyalty to the fast growing Longford ladies county teams.

Pat's brother Michael Glennon, Joint Managing Director, spoke about the growth of the Glennon family owned sawmill across Ireland, the UK and Scotland. He said this week was a special week for Glennon brothers as not only were the local timber business announcing its sponsorship of Longford ladies footballers they also announced subject to approval earlier in the week the purchase of Enniskillen based timber and renewable energy business Balcas.

Michael went on to say that this sponsorship to Longford ladies football teams represents their continued interest and commitment to Gaelic games in Longford as they are already the current sponsors of the Longford county men’s football and hurling teams.

A very happy Longford LGFA chairperson Dolores Kiernan thanked the Glennon family for their generous sponsorship of Longford ladies football teams. She went on to say that the sponsorship by Glennon Brothers was a great vote of confidence by the local company in Longford ladies county teams at all levels. This sponsorship commitment she said will allow Longford LGFA plan for the development of our games at county level and we can now look forward to building on the work already done and continue to invest in allowing as many girls as possible to take part in our game with the best coaching.

Senior ladies county team manager Brian Noonan stated at the launch that it was great to see a local company like Glennon Brothers investing in Longford county ladies teams and his hope was that these teams can now do the company proud on the football pitch.

Senior ladies football captain Michelle Farrell was delighted with the announcement of this sponsorship deal and said she hoped that this financial boost to Longford ladies football would benefit all girls who hope to wear the blue and gold jersey in the years ahead.

Longford GAA chairman Albert Cooney, who was also in attendance, said he was delighted to be present at this sponsorship launch. Albert representing the men’s GAA board said he was looking forward as Chairman of Longford GAA and as a GAA Gael to working closely with Longford LGFA into the future and wished the ladies footballers every success at every level wearing the new Glennon Brothers sponsored jersey.

Longford senior ladies footballers were proud to wear the new Glennon Brothers sponsored kit on Sunday last in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last for their opening game in the 2021 Lidl National Football League.

It turned out to be another proud and happy day for the Longford senior football team who went on to record a great two-point win over Wicklow in the opening league game and are at home again in the NFL this Sunday (2pm) with Laois the visitors to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Longford LGFA are delighted to welcome Glennon Brothers on board as their new sponsors and are really looking forward to working with them over the coming years.