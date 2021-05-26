Longford ladies at home to Laois in the league on Sunday

On Sunday next the Longford ladies play Laois in Round 2 of the National Football League Division 3B at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, throw-in 2pm.

Following their great win (1-7 to 0-8) over Wicklow in Round 1 last Sunday, Brian Noonan and his squad will look to continue where they left off last and hopefully put some more points on the league table.

Laois recorded a good victory (2-16 to 2-13) over Kildare last weekend so will travel to Pearse Park in a confident frame of mind.

A good close game is in prospect here. Unfortunately, again this game will be played behind closed doors but thanks to Lidl Ireland and the LGFA the game will be live streamed for free with the link to connect to the live game being made available by the end of the week on Longford LGFA social media pages.

The Longford line-out v Wicklow was as follows: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Michelle Noonan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Grace Shannon (0-2); Emer Heaney (1-2), Ciara Healy (0-1), Aoife Darcy (0-1, free); Anna McDonnell, Michelle Farrell (0-1), Sarah Shannon.

Subs:- Louise Monaghan for A McDonnell (39 mins); Kara Shannon for S Shannon (46 mins); Ciara Mulligan for K Crawford (51 mins); Aoife O’Brien for G Shannon (53 mins).

Glennon Brothers sponsorship of Longford LGFA

Glennon Brothers, a third generation Longford timber business, are delighted to announce its 3 year sponsorship of Longford Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

The exciting news last weekend covers the Longford ladies senior squad and this sponsorship will also cover the county U-14, U-16 and minor LGFA teams.

Report and pictures from the massive sponsorship deal and the win over Wicklow in this week’s Longford Leader