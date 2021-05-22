Longford and Tyrone finish all square in thriller

Longford and Tyrone played out a thrilling draw in the National Hurling League Division 3A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford . . . 2-22 Tyrone . . . 2-22

From the start it was a highly entertaining game. Longford will feel aggrieved not to have won after leading by five points twice and then by three going into stoppage time.

Tyrone led by a point at the break (2-11 to 1-13) but Longford were not going to be denied after producing a terrific overall performance and looked set for victory when Cathal Mullane scored his second goal with time running out.

Back came Tyrone to snatch a draw with a point from a free converted by Damien Casey in the second minute of stoppage time, the last score in a cracking contest.

Right at the end Longford keeper Bart Hanley brought off a fine save to deny former Antrim star CJ McGourty as the home side held on for a share of the spoils in a frantic finish to a fantastic match.

LONGFORD: Bart Hanley; Aiden Sheridan, Martin Coyle (0-1), Gerry Moore; Daniel Connell, Enda Naughton, Johnny Casey; Steve Creaven (0-2, 0-1f), Dwayne Sheedy; Cathal Mullane (2-3), David Buckley (0-5), Luke Kelly (0-1); John Mulhern, Joe O’Brien (0-8, 0-2f, 0-2 ’65s), Cian Kavanagh (0-1).

Subs:- Reuben Murray for A Sheridan and Paul Barden Jnr (0-1) for M Coyle (half-time); Maithiu O’Donohoe for L Kelly (45 mins); Shane O’Brien for J Mulhern (59 mins); Conor Keegan for C Kavanagh (62 mins).

TYRONE: Conor McElhatton; Conor McNally, Chris Kearns, Sean Donaghy; Dean Rafferty, Lorcan Devlin (0-1), Duibhir Marshall; Conor Grogan, Byran McGurk (0-1); Tiarnan Morgan (0-4), CJ McGourty (2-4), Darragh Grogan (0-1); Cian Ferguson, Damien Casey (0-9, 0-6fs, 0-1 ’65), Rory Weir.

Subs:- Michael Little (0-2) for R Weir (half-time); Liam Armstrong for D Grogan (48 mins); Padraig McGrath for D Marshall (52 mins), Anthony Crossan for D Rafferty (61 mins).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).