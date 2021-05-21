Longford senior hurlers hoping to bounce back at home to Tyrone

Following the defeat against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds last weekend, the Longford senior hurlers are back in National League action this Saturday when they take on Tyrone in the Division 3A Round 2 fixture at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, throw-in 2pm.

The concession of a couple of early goals rattled Longford in the disappointing setback against Armagh who emerged victorious in emphatic fashion on a 2-21 to 0-16 scoreline.

Longford line-out v Armagh: Conor Gallagher; Aiden Sheridan, Martin Coyle, Gerard Moore; Karl Murray, Enda Naughton, Johnny Casey; Steven Creaven (0-3, 0-3fs), Conor Keegan; Cathal Mullane (0-1), David Buckley (0-1), Luke Kelly; Reuben Murray (0-1), Joe O’Brien (0-9, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ’65), Cian Kavanagh.

Subs:- John Mulhern (0-1) for C Keegan and Eugene Kiernan for A Sheridan (half-time); Maitiu O’Donohoe for L Kelly and Ian Campbell for R Murray (60 mins); Keelan Cox for G Moore (65 mins); David Gregg for E Naughton (three minutes into stoppage time).