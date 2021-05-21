Longford ladies will face Westmeath again in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

For the second year in succession, Longford will face neighbouring rivals Westmeath in the group stage of the Ladies Football TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

The other teams in a very tough group are Wexford and Sligo and the top two teams will progress to the quarter-finals.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland Intermediate finalists Westmeath (who beat Longford in the group stage) compete in Division 1 of the National League.

With Wexford operating in Division 2 of the NFL, new Longford manager Brian Noonan (Mostrim) is only too well aware that it is going to be a difficult task to reach the last eight in the championship.

The Covid delayed 2021 ladies football season starts this weekend with Longford in action against Wicklow in the National League Division 3B game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, throw-in 2pm.

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group Stage

Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Sligo

Group B: Clare, Fermanagh, Leitrim

Group C: Roscommon, Kildare, Laois

Group D: Offaly, Down, Louth

The top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals

The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will commence on the weekend of July 10/11 with the All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Finals scheduled for Sunday, September 5.