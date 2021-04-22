Longford start 2021 NFL at home to Derry on Saturday May 15

The GAA have released the official fixtures list for the 2021 Allianz National Leagues and the Longford senior footballers will start the new season against Derry in the Division 3 North clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday May 15, throw-in 5pm.

On Saturday May 22, Longford will make the short journey to Breffni Park to take on the Ulster champions Cavan (7pm) and will be heading for Enniskillen on Saturday May 29 to face Fermanagh at Brewster Park (3pm).

The first Division 3A league fixture for the Longford senior hurlers is away to Armagh at the Athletic grounds on Sunday May 16, throw-in 1pm.

Next up is a home game against Tyrone at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (2pm) on Saturday May 22 and then a trip to Markievicz Park on Saturday May 29 for the showdown against Sligo (3pm).

The hurlers will complete their league campaign with a home match against Monaghan at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday June 12, throw-in 2pm.

2021 Allianz National Football League Division 3 North

Round 1 - Saturday May 15: Longford v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm

Round 2 - Saturday May 22: Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7pm

Round 3 - Saturday May 29: Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, 3pm

2021 Allianz National Hurling League Division 3A

Round 1 - Sunday May 16: Armagh v Longford, Athletic Grounds, 1pm

Round 2 - Saturday May 22: Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Round 3 - Saturday May 29: Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 3pm

Round 4 - Saturday June 12: Longford v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm