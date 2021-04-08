The Longford senior footballers and hurlers will be back in action on May 15/16 as the GAA released its updated Master Fixtures Calendar for the 2021 season in line with the easing of Covid restrictions on sports activity.

Both panels are permitted to return to collective training on Monday 19 April as football manager Padraic Davis and hurling boss Derek Frehill prepare their players for the start of the competitive fixtures in Division 3 of the Allianz National League in the middle of next month.

The 2021 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be played as a straight knock-out competition from the provincial series forward. There will be no Qualifiers and New York and London will not be involved. There will be no Tailteann Cup in 2021.

The Longford senior hurlers will compete in the Lory Meagher Cup along with Monaghan, Louth, Cavan and Fermanagh.

The Longford ladies football team, with new manager Brian Noonan at the helm, will also be back in training from Monday 19 April and their opening game in Division 3 of the Lidl National League is scheduled for Sunday 23 May.

The Allianz Football League will run until the weekend of June 19/20 with Divisions split into North and South as originally planned in December with Longford facing a tough campaign against Derry, Fermanagh and Ulster champions Cavan. The other Division 3 group will comprise Tipperary, Offaly, Limerick and Wicklow.

The top two in each divisional group will advance to the league semi-finals followed by a league final.

The bottom two in each divisional group will play relegation semi-finals with the two losers of those matches relegated.

League finals will only be played on June 19/20 if counties involved are not playing in the championship the following weekend. If they are, then joint winners will be declared for Division 1 and joint winners and promotion for Divisions 2, 3, and 4.

London will not be participating in the 2021 Allianz Football League.

The inter-county season will run from the weekend of May 8/9 with the start of the Allianz Hurling League, to the weekend of August 28/29 when the All-Ireland Football Final will be played.

County and Provincial Club Championships will be played in the months of September, October, November, and December with the All-Ireland Club Finals scheduled for February 2022.

The inter-county fixtures programme will be run off in a 20-week period and guarantees a minimum of five games for each Senior County Football and Hurling team with all bar three counties guaranteed six games in hurling.

Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Hurling League will run from the weekend of May 8/9 to the weekend of June 12/13. Division 3 of the Allianz Hurling League will run from the weekend of May 15/16 to the weekend of June 19/20 with no League Final. The top team in each Division will be crowned champions. The bottom team in Divisions 2A, 2B, and 3A will be relegated.

British based teams will not be involved in the Allianz Hurling Leagues this year. London and London and Warwickshire will start 2022 in Divisions 2B and 3A respectively; Lancashire in 3B.

2020 Minor and U-20 Hurling Championships and Minor Football Championships

Details will be finalised when there is clarity on a return to training/play date.

2021 Minor and U-20 Football and Hurling Championships

Details will be finalised when there is clarity on a return to training/play date.

2021 Club Window Provisions

It is important to note that the GAA still does not have permission to return to club training or games with only training in pods of 14 allowed in the North.

However, the calendar is set up in such a way that:

Club competitions with county players can take place as County teams exit the Championships (in football, teams start exiting from the end of June; in Hurling July 10th) [RESTRICTIONS PERMITTING]

From August 1st, all Counties bar All-Ireland semi-finalists in Football and Hurling will be free to stage club competitions with county players.

Additionally, the commencement of the Provincial Club Championships will be delayed until mid-November.

Senior Provincial Club Championship will most likely start in or around the weekend of November 20/21 (dates to be finalised by each Provincial Council).

All-Ireland Senior Club Finals are provisionally scheduled for the weekend of February 12th/13th 2022.