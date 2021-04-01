Longford ladies football senior squad virtual fundraiser in run around the county

The Longford Senior Ladies football squad will complete a virtual run around the Longford county boundary this Saturday and Sunday, 3rd and 4th April Easter weekend.

The county boundary measures approximately 186km so each player and members of the management team will run 5km over the course of the weekend.

The run will be timetabled and photos of participants at well-known local landmarks across the county will be posted to Longford LGFA social media accounts throughout the weekend.

The aim of the run is to raise much needed funds to support the development of Longford Senior Ladies football panel over the next couple of years by ensuring all supports and resources required are in place to ensure the team maximises its potential.

If you would like to donate to the Longford senior ladies fundraiser, please log into the Longford Ladies Facebook or Twitter pages and click on the “Go Fund Me” link which will allow you to support this fundraiser.

The ladies have set a target of €5000 so please help them reach this target by donating to the fundraiser. Best of luck to all involved in the virtual run over the Easter weekend. Please support the Longford ladies footballers in this county development fundraiser.

In the run up to the fundraising weekend, members of the senior panel will also be hosting free, online fitness/nutrition/skills sessions open to all underage ladies footballers right across the county.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/longford-ladies-run-around-longford