Delays to Longford LGFA fixture programmes inevitable

Government representatives clarified last week that inter-county gaelic games activity is not covered under the current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports.

As such a return to inter-county training or games is not permitted under the current restrictions.

It was also made clear that there will not be any change to this position post March 5 when the restrictions currently in place are reviewed.

It is therefore the view of the Gaelic Games Covid Advisory Group that no on field activity will be permitted, training or games, until Easter at the earliest.

In the interim, it is expected that the Government will publish an updated "Living with Covid" plan and we expect that this will provide clarity on when clubs and counties are likely to be allowed return to training and games in 2021. It should also provide clarity on when other off-field club activities may be permitted to resume.

It is clear that this extended delay to the planned return of the inter-county season will have knock-on effects for both the inter-county and club games programmes originally planned for 2021.

As of now the LGFA have made no firm decisions on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised fixture programme. Such decisions will be a factor of how much time is made available to the LGFA both for an inter-county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season.

While the organisation will begin to look at contingency plans for the master fixtures programme the LGFA will not be able to take definitive decisions in this context until they have a clear picture of what restrictions they are likely to be operating under at various points in the year ahead.

Please be assured however, that once clarity is provided by Government and Public Health Authorities on the likely road ahead for society generally and sport in particular, the LGFA will follow with its own roadmap and plan for their own activities at both inter-county and club level, that will cover whatever time is available to them for the remainder of the year.

The LGFA are aware that these latest developments will come as a great disappointment to all those who are anxious to resume their Gaelic Games involvement, be it on or off the field. While we remain in the midst of a deadly pandemic, there is significant cause for optimism that much better days lie ahead.

The manner in which we have endured and overcome thus far, both as individual members and as an Association generally, has been praised by many and is a cause of great pride to us all. With help from everyone the LGFA are certain that we will eventually have a fulfilling season at both club and county level in 2021, as we had in 2020.

Finally, the LGFA would again like to take this opportunity to thank its members, players, coaches, managers and officers at all levels for their patience and understanding of the current situation and for co-operating with all of the restrictions that have been put in place. They would like to remind everyone again that they will prepare a revised Master Fixture Calendar and plan for the remainder of 2021 once a new Government road map for society and sport is made available.

Transfer Committee

Longford LGFA are pleased to announce that the new transfers committee for the coming year has been ratified by the Longford LGFA Executive.

The transfers committee will remain the same as last year and include the following members; Brona Fox (Killoe), Paul Horan (Ballymahon/Forgney), Eamon Kenny (Longford Slashers) and Mary Kiernan (Ballymore). We wish this committee good luck with their LGFA work for the year ahead.

LGFA Referee Courses

Longford LGFA invites interested people to apply for the following online referee courses.

l Course 1: Online Go-Games Referee Course.

l Course 2: Online Youth Club Referee Course.

If interested in either of these courses and for more information please make contact by email through a parent / guardian to Sandra Hogan, secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Club Registration

A final reminder to all clubs that the registration system Servasport has been removed and the LGFA now have a new system for player registration named “Foireann”.

All clubs Registrars should contact Mary Kiernan if support is needed to get your ladies club registration system setup. Marys email address : registrar.longford@lgfa.ie