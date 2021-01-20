Mostrim's Brian Noonan, the new manager of the Longford ladies football squad

Brian Noonan, the joint manager of the Longford minor (U-17) men last season along with Vinny Nally (Granard), is making an immediate return to inter-county coaching.

Noonan, a member of the Mostrim club, has been appointed the new manager of the Longford ladies football squad who will play in Division 3 of the Lidl National League this season.

The Leinster and All-Ireland Intermediate Championship are also on the agenda for Brian and his fellow mentors with a lot of promising young players progressing from the successful underage county teams.

Noonan takes over from Enda Sheridan (Westmeath) who stepped down after two years in charge of the county ladies football team

Alan Mullen from Westmeath is the new manager of the Longford ladies football minor squad for the 2021 season.