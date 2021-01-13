Former Longford footballer Ciaran Fox the new Mullinalaghta manager

Sean Connolly's clubman Ciaran Fox has been appointed the new manager of Mullinalaghta St Columba's, the historic winners of the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship title in December 2018 when current Cavan supremo Mickey Graham was in charge of the north Longford side.

Fox was the boss when the Longford minor footballers won the Leinster Championship title in 2010 and was a member of the senior management team during Denis Connerton's second stint in charge of the county squad, 2016 to 2018.

Former county footballer Ciaran is the second member of the Fox clan to manage the Mullinalaghta senior squad with his brother Gerry (also a former Longford player) guiding St Columba's to Leader Cup glory in 2013.