Abbeylara Handball Club stalwart Jenny Mahon receives Irish Sport Volunteer Longford Award

Longford’s Jenny Mahon has received nationwide recognition for her dedicated work with Abbeylara Handball Club and she received the Longford award at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters.

Jenny is a fantastic leader in the fields of coaching and promoting handball in her local community. Her dedication and loyalty to the children is testament to her ongoing work. Jenny is a full-time staff nurse and has sacrificed a lot of her spare time to handball.

Jenny has worked tirelessly to keep handball alive in the community, by showing a deep appreciation of the spirit of community togetherness with the young people of the area. The respect and loyalty which the children have for Jenny is testament to her volunteer work and the genuine person that she is.

Jenny is a wonderful, fair and honest leader who demonstrates respect, fairness and friendship to the children of the parish and surrounding areas and she was honoured this week at the special virtual awards ceremony.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year. These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year.

Towards the end of 2020, members of the public, as well as sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contributions to sport has made a real difference to their community, club or county.

The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 11 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, including former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster, Marie Crowe and CEO of CARA, Niamh Daffy.

For more information on the awards, visit http://www.volunteersinsport.ie