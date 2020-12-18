GAA Healthy Club Steps Challenge returns in January in partnership with Irish Life

The GAA Healthy Club Steps Challenge in partnership with Irish Life is back this January, giving clubs that register on the MyLife App a chance to win €2,500, €1,500, and €1,000 O’Neill’s gift vouchers in each province.

In June over 400 clubs registered for the original Steps Challenge, which saw 12,000 participants record 2.2 billion steps over four weeks during the first lockdown.

The new ‘Every Step Counts Challenge’ will throw in on January 6th, 2021 and will run over eight weeks until March 3rd, mirroring the GAA’s Ireland Lights Up walking initiative that runs each year in conjunction with Operation Transformation. The rules of engagement are simple:

Register your club’s participation by January 5th 2021 using Irish Life’s MyLife App (if your club was registered for the June Challenge there is no need to re-register – please ensure there is no duplicate registrations of your club)

Encourage club and community members to join your club’s team on the MyLife App (see full instructions below)

As a club, walk a combined total of 4,000km (the equivalent of a trip around the coast of Ireland) to be entered into a draw in your province to win a €2,500, €1,500, or €1,500 O’Neill’s credit vouchers.

GAA President John Horan said: “When our games were forced to stop during the first lockdown the Healthy Clubs Steps Challenge provided a healthy way for GAA and community members to remain connected while staying apart. We’re delighted that Irish Life, as partners for our Healthy Club Project, is once again working with our Community & Health department to keep our members healthy and connected as we enter into a New Year like no other.”

Head of Marketing, Irish Life Health Liz Rowen said: “We are delighted to support GAA clubs and communities around the country. The MyLife Health & Wellbeing app gives us all the chance to add a little competition to the GAA Ireland Lights up initiative, pitching clubs across the country against each other. We look forward to the excitement of the MyLife challenge leader board each week and hope it encourages all GAA members to embrace a healthier lifestyle”

The ‘Every Step Counts Challenge’ will enhance this year’s Ireland Lights Up walking initiative by providing people with the opportunity to record all their steps throughout the day. It also means clubs can cater for smaller numbers congregating at their walking tracks during these times of social distancing. Updates on the Steps Challenge will feature on RTE’s hit show Operation Transformation in the New Year.

How does my club get involved?

Register your club’s participation by January 5th, 2021 on the following link:

https://mylife.irishlife.ie/Gaa-Healthy-Clubs-2020

(This should be done with the explicit consent of your club executive – please avoid any duplicate registrations for your club and this may lead to a false record of participants and steps recorded.)

How do club members join the challenge?

Download the MyLife app from the App store or Google Play store

Apple App Store - https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/mylife-by-irish-life/id1459620652

Google Playstore - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.irishlife.mylife

Register your details

Tap on the social tab on the MyLife app

Select challenges

Select the challenge for your province

Tap on join & select your club!

(For MyLife App support and help: Email support@mylife.irishlife.ie)

(The GAA coordinator is Blanaid Carney and can be contacted on email blanaid.carney@gaa.ie)