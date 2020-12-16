Gary Toher and Patrick Maguire new faces on the Longford GAA Executive

There are a couple of new faces on the Longford GAA Executive for 2021 with well known referee Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard) appointed the new Children’s Officer on the recommendation of the outgoing County Committee.

Gary Toher (St Brigid's Killashee) was elected unopposed to fill the new position of Assistant Secretary on the County Board.

Gerry Hagan (Killoe Emmet Og) is gone from the County Board after serving ten consecutive years in various positions including PRO, Irish Language & Culture Officer, Leinster Council representative and Central Council representative.

In the contest for the Central Council post at the GAA Convention via zoom last week, the outgoing officer Hagan lost out to James Clarke (Clonguish) by 46 votes to 32.

Former County Board Vice-Chairperson Clarke has enjoyed a long association with the GAA while in the other contest for the position of Assistant Treasurer, Marie O’Reilly Keenan (Colmcille) defeated the outgoing officer George McDermott (St Brigid’s Killashee) by 57 votes to 22.

Marie, the only lady on the Longford GAA Executive, stepped down from the position of Children’s Officer after serving the maximum five years in that particular post.

Longford GAA officers for 2021

Chairperson: Albert Cooney (Rathcline)

Vice-Chairperson: Colm Murray (Kenagh)

Secretary (full-time): Peter O’Reilly (Abbeylara)

Assistant Secretary: Gary Toher (St Brigid’s Killashee)

Treasurer: Eugene Quaine (Carrickedmond)

Assistant Treasurer: Marie O’Reilly Keenan (Colmcille)

Coaching & Games Development Officer: Finbar Meehan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

PRO: Tommy McLoughlin (Mostrim)

Club Development/Health & Safety Officer: Michael Mulleady (Fr Manning Gaels)

Central Council Representative: James Clarke (Clonguish)

Leinster Council Representatives (2): Derek Fahy (Ballymore) and Damien Edgeworth (St Brigid’s Killashee)

Irish Language & Culture Officer: Eamon Brennan (Young Grattans)

Children’s Officer: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard)