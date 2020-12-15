ClubLongford raise almost €60,000 for County GAA

Its main aim is to raise funds for the representative teams across the various grades of GAA in the county – with a particular focus on the Senior footballers - and the supporters club raised almost €60,000 for Longford GAA in 2020.

Mark Connellan, Chairperson of the organisation, is confident that, once the pandemic passes and life returns to normal both on-and-off the playing fields, the supporters club will make a real difference in the future.

The club had pre-sold over 30 advertising signs around the perimeter of Pearse Park and had very quickly signed up over 140 ordinary members when life in the county, like the rest of the world, was put on hold.

“Covid-19 could have stopped us dead in our tracks”, said Mark, “but the committee continued to meet regularly on zoom to keep our fund-raising activities alive, despite the shutdowns that started last March”.

A very successful golf classic was held in Longford Golf Club on the last weekend in August which contributed much needed funds into the Senior county set-up.

Padraic Davis, whose term as Longford manager was recently extended by two years, also hopes that ClubLongford becomes as successful as the likes of ClubRossie.

“It’s a chance for all Longford people, whether active in the club or county scene already or not, to become engaged with the county set-up like never before. We have seen the massive strides other counties have taken in recent years when it comes to team fundraising and there is no reason why we cannot follow their lead”

Albert Cooney, the Chairperson of the County Board, is also very active in the ClubLongford set-up.

“We have a dedicated committee from 10 of the county’s clubs who are bringing their business and fund-raising experience to the committee on a purely voluntary basis. We have a full Corporate Governance document in place that ensures that all funds raised by ClubLongford is solely for the benefit of the county teams”

Mark Connellan says that ClubLongford have ambitious plans for 2021 and that, in time, it is hoped that its fund-raising activities will benefit all codes in Longford GAA, both male and female.

Companies that signed up for pitch advertising will have their 2020 contract carried into 2021 and companies that did not commit in 2020, and want to purchase perimeter advertising, can visit the ClubLongford website to get more details.

Mark hopes that Longford people, from all corners of the world, will purchase the Ordinary Membership for €40, either for themselves or as a fantastic Christmas present. Ordinary members who sign up or renew for 2021 will get ClubLongford merchandise sent out to them, be registered for a direct messaging service for team news and activities and chances to win match tickets.

More details, on both Corporate and Ordinary membership, can be found at www.clublongford.ie There is also an active Twitter account on @clublongford