James Clarke wins the contest for Central Council representative at the Longford GAA Convention

Clonguish clubman James Clarke is back on the Longford GAA Executive after winning the contest for Central Council representative at the annual Convention conducted via zoom in compliance with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The virtual event this Thursday night revealed the result of the extremely tight contest (postal vote) with former County Board Vice-Chairperson Clarke defeating the outgoing officer Gerry Hagan (Killoe Emmet Og) by 46 votes to 42 to determine who will represent Longford at Croke Park administration level in 2021.

There was one another contest on the agenda and the new Assistant Treasurer is Marie O’Reilly Keenan (Colmcille) who defeated the outgoing officer George McDermott (St Brigid’s Killashee) by 57 votes to 22.

Marie, the only lady on the Longford GAA Executive, stepped down from the position of Children’s Officer after serving the maximum five years in that particular post.

Michael Mulleady (Fr Manning Gaels) was appointed the Club Development/Health & Safety Officer for a second term on the recommendation of the outgoing County Committee.

There will be a couple of new faces at the top table with well known referee Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard) appointed the new Children’s Officer on the recommendation of the outgoing County Committee.

Gary Toher (St Brigid's Killashee) has been elected unopposed to fill the new position of Assistant Secretary on the Longford GAA Executive for 2021.

Contests Result (Postal Vote)

Central Council Representative

James Clarke 46 Gerry Hagan 42

Assistant Treasurer

Marie O’Reilly Keenan 57 George McDermott 22

Longford GAA Officers for 2021

Chairperson: Albert Cooney (Rathcline)

Vice-Chairperson: Colm Murray (Kenagh)

Secretary (full-time): Peter O’Reilly (Abbeylara)

Assistant Secretary: Gary Toher (St Brigid’s Killashee)

Treasurer: Eugene Quaine (Carrickedmond)

Assistant Treasurer: Marie O’Reilly Keenan (Colmcille)

Coaching & Games Development Officer: Finbar Meehan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

PRO: Tommy McLoughlin (Mostrim)

Club Development/Health & Safety Officer: Michael Mulleady (Fr Manning Gaels)

Central Council Representative: James Clarke (Clonguish)

Leinster Council Representatives (2): Derek Fahy (Ballymore) and Damien Edgeworth (St Brigid’s Killashee)

Irish Language & Culture Officer: Eamon Brennan (Young Grattans)

Children’s Officer: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard)