More disappointment for Longford ladies in the defeat against Louth

After crashing to a heavy defeat against Westmeath in the opening round the previous week, Longford ended their All-Ireland Intermediate Championship campaign on a disappointing note with defeat against Louth in the Group 2 clash in Clones on Sunday.

Louth . . . 4-10 Longford . . . 2-7

There was little to separate the sides apart from the winners’ clinical touch up front. Lauren Boyle and Kate Flood displayed glimpses of class, scoring freely to ease the Wee County to victory.

The reality is that Louth’s match-winning spell came against 13 players with Longford duo Aisling O’Hara and Michelle Farrell spending 10 minutes on the sideline after receiving yellow cards from referee Brendan Rice.

LOUTH: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Eimear Murray; Claire Donnelly (0-1), Shannen McLaughlin, Michelle McMahon; Aine Breen (1-0), Aoife Byrne (0-1); Róisín Kavanagh, Eimear Byrne (1-1), Niamh Rice; Lauren Boyle (1-4, 0-2 frees), Kate Flood (1-3, 0-1 free), Aoife Russell.

Subs:- Rebecca Carr for Kavanagh, Aimee McNally for Rice, Lauren McFaul for Donnelly, Seoda Matthews for Hand.

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Caoimhe Lohan, Eimear O’Brien, Grainne Reilly; Clare Farrell, Orla Nevin, Hannah Glennon; Kara Shannon, Aisling O’Hara; Michelle Farrell, Aoife Darcy (1-4, 0-4 frees), Grace Shannon (0-1); Clodagh Lohan (1-0), Emer Heaney (0-1, penalty), Kamille Burke.

Subs:- Orla Farrell for Nevin, Lauren McGuire (0-1) for Burke, Ciara Mulligan for Glennon.

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).