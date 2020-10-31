Longford ladies no match for far stronger Westmeath

Westmeath were ruthless and clinical as they cruised to a very easy win over Longford in the Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 1 game at the Mullahoran grounds on Saturday.

Westmeath . . . 9-9 Longford . . . 2-6

The far stronger Westmeath side, relegated from the Senior championship last year and who were playing in Division 1 of the National League this season, used their experience to torment a young Longford side featuring no less than ten minors.

Westmeath, the favourites to win the All-Ireland Intermediate title, scored a total of nine goals after leading by 5-4 to 1-4 at the break.

Michelle Farrell scored the Longford goal in the closing stages of the first half while Grace Shannon found the back of the Westmeath net with an excellent finish early on the changeover.

Longford’s remaining game in the group stage is against Louth in Clones on Sunday next with the eventual top team, almost certainly Westmeath, advancing to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

WESTMEATH: Lauren McCormack; Lorraine Duncan, Lucy Power, Tara Fagan; Vicky Carr (1-0), Fiona Claffey, Ayesha Roche; Jo-Hanna Maher, Niamh Spellman; Leona Archibold (1-2,1-0 penalty), Anna Jones (1-1, 0-1f), Lucy McCartan (1-3); Sarah Dolan, Ciara Blundell (1-0), Karen Hegarty (2-3).

Subs:- Sarah McCormack (2-0) for C Blundell (40 mins); Jennifer Rogers for S Dolan (47 mins); Emma Kelly for T Fagan (48 mins); Leanne Slevin (0-1, f) for L Archibold (50 mins); Sinead Murtagh for J Maher (55 mins).

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Grainne Reilly, Rachel O’Farrell, Grace Shannon (1-0); Clare Farrell, Eimear O’Brien, Orla Nevin; Aisling O’Hara, Kara Shannon (0-1); Michelle Farrell (1-2), Aoife Darcy (0-3, 0-2fs), Kamile Burke; Clodagh Lohan, Emer Heaney, Aisling Greene.

Subs:- Katie Crawford for R O’Farrell (44 mins); Orla Farrell for E O’Brien (injured, 49 mins); Lauren McGuire for K Burke (50 mins); Ciara Mulligan for G Shannon (57 mins).

Referee: Declan Carolan (Down).