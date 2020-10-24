Donegal hurlers made fight all the way to get the better of Longford

Donegal got their Nickey Rackard Senior Hurling Championship campaign up and running with a hard fought victory over Longford in O’Donnell Park.



Donegal ……….. 2-13

Longford ………...1-14



It took two second half goals from Ritchie Ryan and Ronan McDermott to settle what was at times a scrappy encounter on a heavy O’Donnell Park sod.

Donegal lined out without the experienced trio of Danny Cullen, Padraig Doherty and Davin Flynn. And they lost leading marksman Declan Coulter to injury at half-time.

The early exchanges were pretty even as the two teams struggled with their first touch after a seven month layoff.

And the slides were level at 0-2 each when the referee called the first half water break after 15 minutes.

Luke Kelly, the Longford wing forward, landed the first on five minutes. Donegal had to wait until the seventh minute for their first white flag. Declan Coulter knocked over a peach of a point from way out on the left wing under the stand to tie up the game for the Donegal opener. Bernard Lafferty, who had a very good first half, and O’Brien traded points for 0-2 each.

Donegal pulled away in the second quarter with Lafferty, Coulte, Jack O’Loughlin and Ronan McDermott all knocking over points to lead 0-11 to 0-5 at the break. Ian Campbell and Iomar Creaven added to the Longford tally.

The Shannsonsiders, with the stiff breeze in their backs, took the fight to Donegal on the resumption. And with Alan Ward, Luke Kelly and Joe O’Brien finding the target it was a two point game at the second water break. Donegal, who failed to register a score in the third quarter, led 0-11 to 0-9.

Donegal did inject a little more urgency in their play at the start of the final quarter. Ritchie Ryan, a second half replacement for Declan Coulter, pounced for the all important goal that turned the game back in favour of the locals.

The Dungloe clubman showed great alertness when he flIcked a Ciaran Mathewson strike that came back off the crossbar to the back of the Longford net.

Donegal were five up again 1-11 to 0-9. That was on 51 minutes but the Shannonsiders refused to roll over and the margin was back to two with the clock ticking.

Daniel Connell, Iomar Creaven and Alan Ward reduced the Donegal lead to two again before Ronan McDermott stole in behind the defence to rattle the Longford net for a second time.

Donegal were five in front once more, 2-12 to 0-13. But in a frantic four minutes of injury time Longford danger man Joe O’Brien hit 1-1 to reduce the lead before Ciaran Mathewson settled it with a late close-in free.



DONEGAL: Liam White; Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie, Gavin Browne; Jack O’Loughlin, Sean McVeigh, Joe Boyle; Michael Donoghue, Ciaran Mathewson (0-1); Declan Coulter (0-6,4f), Ronan McDermott (1-2,1f), Cormac O’Grady; Bernard Lafferty (0-4), Kevin Kealy, Gerard Gilmore. Subs: Richie Ryan (1-0) for D Coulter inj h/t; Mark Callaghan for C O’Grady 48; Niall Cleary for G Browne 51; PJ McCarron for M Donoghue; Ryan Hilferty for K Kealy 62.



LONGFORD; Eanna Daly; Evan Tully, David Buckley, Cian McLoughlin; Kar Murray, Enda Naughton, Johnny Casey; Alan W ard (0-2), Aidan Sheridan; Maithiu O’Donohue, Joe O’Brien (1-4,2f), Luke Kelly (0-3); Ian Campbell (0-1), Iomar Creaven (0-2), Daniel Connell (0-1). Subs: Cian Kavanagh for I Campbell 41; Paul Bardon (0-1) for M O’Donoghue 48.

REFEREE: Tarlach Conway (Derry).