Return to Sport Expert Group issues guidance to sports sector

As Ireland has moved to Level 5 of the Framework for Restrictive Measures, the Return to Sport Expert Group has issued guidance on participation in sport for what is expected to be the next six-week period.

The Government’s guidance on Level 5 is clear, with the risk to public health meaning that individuals are asked to stay at home, with certain exceptions.

With regard to sport, the restrictions applicable in Level 5 are as follows:

No training or matches should take place with the following exceptions:

Non-contact training can continue for school aged children, outdoors in pods of 15

Professional, elite sports and senior inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors

All other training activities should be individual only.

No exercise or dance classes are permitted.

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Exercise within 5 kilometres of home.



Facilities

As they are not recognised as essential services, the decision of the Government is that all gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools and other sports facilities must close in the Level 5 restrictions. This includes both indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

It is permitted to open sports facilities for training sessions and scheduled matches for the exempted categories of sport, i.e. high performance, professional and senior inter-county Gaelic games. It will also be permitted to open outdoor sports facilities for structured training sessions by school aged children, i.e. those aged 18 years and younger, in pods of no more than 15, under the supervision of designated coaches and in compliance with approved COVID-19 protocols and all relevant public health guidance.

During these training sessions it will only be permitted for participants and relevant coaching and support personnel to be present. In the case of children’s sport, parents will be permitted to attend for child safeguarding purposes, however they will be required to comply with social distancing and other public health advice.

Professional & Elite Sport

Professional and elite sport must adhere to comprehensive protocols, which ensure extraordinary levels of control and compliance are in place.

Professional and elite sport is defined below;

Professional sports people or sports people who participate within professional competition.

A Member of a high performance team funded by Sport Ireland.

Those who compete at major international events including European and World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games. It is advised that these are senior athletes only within one of the following categories:

Athletes on the 2020 International Carding Scheme

Players on the 2020 Team Ireland Golf Scheme

Senior riders in Show-Jumping, Eventing & Dressage

Senior team players in Hockey, Cricket, and Rugby Sevens.

Inter-county sport refers specifically to senior competition organised by the Gaelic Athletic Association, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association or the Camogie Association.

It is important to note that protocols as they apply to each sport will be prepared and communicated directly by the respective National Governing Bodies.

Non-contact training for school aged children

Further guidance on non-contact training will be issued by the Government. The following is advised:

Underage activity refers to those in primary and secondary school who are aged 18 years and younger

Participants and coaches may travel beyond the 5km limit to attend training. Car-pooling should continue to be avoided

Outdoor facilities may open only to allow the activity to take place. Only those participating in and conducting the training session should attend.

It is important to note that protocols as they apply to each sport will be prepared and communicated directly by the respective National Governing Bodies.