Longford requesting a change of venue for NFL clash against Derry due to Covid fears

For the first time in over seven months the inter-county season, so badly hit by Covid-19, resumes this weekend despite the mounting health fears all over the country during these very difficult times with Longford travelling to take on Derry this Saturday.

Derry is currently deemed a coronavirus hotspot and with this scary situation obviously a cause for concern, Longford GAA have requested that the National Football League Division 3 game be moved out of Celtic Park in the city to another venue with the Owenbeg Centre of Excellence the probable alternative.

GAAGO.ie will exclusively stream up to 23 games from the return of the Allianz National League action including the Derry v Longford fixture on Saturday, throw-in 4.30pm.

Previously available outside of Ireland only, the service will for the first time allow GAA fans at home to stream inter-county games live or on demand in 1080p HD. Sign-up is via the GAAGO.ie website or the GAAGO iOS and Android apps.

The move is a boost for supporters unable to attend matches due to Covid-19 restrictions, and ensures that they will still be able to see their teams in action. Games from every division of the Allianz Football League will be available on the platform.

Pay-per-game access will be priced at €5.