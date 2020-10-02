LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Senior Hurling Championship Final this Sunday
The Senior Hurling Championship Final between Longford Slashers and Wolfe Tones Mostrim is on this Sunday, October 4 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (4pm) and the winners will be decided on the day.
The game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV. This final had previously been fixed for a midweek date but following strong opposition from Wolfe Tones it was rescheduled by the Longford CCC.
Ballymore's Leinster Ladies Football Junior Club Championship semi-final against Ballinteer St John's (Dublin) will be played at the Ballybrien grounds this Saturday, throw-in at 2pm.
Friday 2 October
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Shield Semi-Final
Extra Time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Monaduff: St. Vincents v Grattan Gaels, 7:30pm
Under 12 Football Group 4 Cup Final
Extra Time and Winner on the Day if necessary
McGann Park: Shannon Gaels v Wolfe Tones, 7pm
Saturday 3 October
All County Football League Division 1 - Group 1
McGee Park: Colmcille v St. Mary’s Granard, 5.30pm
All County Football League Division 2
Group 1
Maguire Park: Sean Connollys v Kenagh, 5:30pm
Leinster Ladies Football Junior Club Championship Semi-Final
Ballybrien: Ballymore (Longford) v Ballinteer St John’s (Dublin), 2pm
Minor Football Shield Semi-Final
Extra Time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Higginstown: Granard v Western Gaels, 5pm
Under 9 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling
All games at 10:30am
Edgeworthstown: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s
Sunday 4 October
Senior Hurling Championship Final
Extra-time & winner on the day if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones Mostrim, 4pm
This game will be streamed live on An Longfort TV
All County Football League Division 4
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Dromard, 2pm
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s v Fr. Manning Gaels, 2pm
Under 14 Football Championship Final
Fay Park: Clonguish Óg V Killoe Óg 2pm
Under 12 Football League
Group 3 Cup Final
Extra-time and winner on the day if necessary
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St. Colmcille’s, 12.15pm
Monday 5 October
Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 5
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 8pm
Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling
All games at 7pm (Floodlights)
Clonguish: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Óg, Clonguish Óg, St. Dominics
Tuesday 6 October
Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Extra-time & winner on the day if necessary
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim, 8pm, Fergal Kelly
Drumlish, Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 8pm, Patrick Maguire
Both games will be streamed live on An Longfort TV
Wednesday 7 October
Junior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Extra-time and winner on the day if necessary
McGann Park: St. Brigid’s Killashee v Clonguish, 8pm
Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og, 8pm
