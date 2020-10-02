LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

The Senior Hurling Championship Final between Longford Slashers and Wolfe Tones Mostrim is on this Sunday, October 4 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (4pm) and the winners will be decided on the day.

The game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV. This final had previously been fixed for a midweek date but following strong opposition from Wolfe Tones it was rescheduled by the Longford CCC.

Ballymore's Leinster Ladies Football Junior Club Championship semi-final against Ballinteer St John's (Dublin) will be played at the Ballybrien grounds this Saturday, throw-in at 2pm.

Friday 2 October

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Shield Semi-Final

Extra Time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Monaduff: St. Vincents v Grattan Gaels, 7:30pm

Under 12 Football Group 4 Cup Final

Extra Time and Winner on the Day if necessary

McGann Park: Shannon Gaels v Wolfe Tones, 7pm

Saturday 3 October

All County Football League Division 1 - Group 1

McGee Park: Colmcille v St. Mary’s Granard, 5.30pm

All County Football League Division 2

Group 1

Maguire Park: Sean Connollys v Kenagh, 5:30pm

Leinster Ladies Football Junior Club Championship Semi-Final

Ballybrien: Ballymore (Longford) v Ballinteer St John’s (Dublin), 2pm

Minor Football Shield Semi-Final

Extra Time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Higginstown: Granard v Western Gaels, 5pm

Under 9 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling

All games at 10:30am

Edgeworthstown: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s

Sunday 4 October

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Extra-time & winner on the day if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones Mostrim, 4pm

This game will be streamed live on An Longfort TV

All County Football League Division 4

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Dromard, 2pm

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s v Fr. Manning Gaels, 2pm

Under 14 Football Championship Final

Fay Park: Clonguish Óg V Killoe Óg 2pm

Under 12 Football League

Group 3 Cup Final

Extra-time and winner on the day if necessary

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St. Colmcille’s, 12.15pm

Monday 5 October

Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 5

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 8pm

Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling

All games at 7pm (Floodlights)

Clonguish: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Óg, Clonguish Óg, St. Dominics

Tuesday 6 October

Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Extra-time & winner on the day if necessary

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim, 8pm, Fergal Kelly

Drumlish, Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 8pm, Patrick Maguire

Both games will be streamed live on An Longfort TV

Wednesday 7 October

Junior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Extra-time and winner on the day if necessary

McGann Park: St. Brigid’s Killashee v Clonguish, 8pm

Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og, 8pm