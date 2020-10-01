Former Longford player Peter Foy wins a Westmeath SFC medal with St Loman’s Mullingar

Former Longford player Peter Foy figured prominently for St Loman’s Mullingar in their extra-time win over Tyrrellspass in the 2020 Westmeath Senior Football Championship Final at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday last.

Influential forward Foy scored two fine points in the eventual 0-17 to 2-9 triumph for St Loman’s and he also won a Longford SFC medal with Slashers in 2013 after his transfer from his native club Cashel.

Foy joined the Mullingar club this season and victory must have been very sweet on Sunday after tasting the bitter disappointment of defeat with Longford Slashers against Killoe in last year's County SFC title decider.