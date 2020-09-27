Leinster LGFA JFC: No stopping Longford Intermediate champions Ballymore in runaway win

Longford Intermediate champions Ballymore scored a runaway win away to Offaly opponents Ballinamere Durrow on Saturday last to advance to the semi-finals of the Leinster Club Junior Championship.

Ballymore . . . 9-15 Ballinamere Durrow (Offaly) . . . 1-8

Ballymore will play the winners of Clann na nGael (Meath) or Ballinteer St. John’s (Dublin) who meet in the remaining quarter-final this Tuesday night.

It was a tight opening quarter and at the first water break the sides were level: 1-4 apiece. Ballymore were excellent after that and hit a further three goals to go in at half-time ahead by 14 points and kept Ballinamere Durrow scoreless in the second quarter of the contest.

Ballymore were clinical in the second half and added a further five goals to their tally while the Offaly champions could only manage four more points on the changeover.

BALLYMORE: Mary Kiernan; Avril Wilson, Deirdre Monaghan, Ciara Kelly; Sarah Smyth, Sorcha Dawson, Marie Martin; Fiona Gettings (3-2), Ashling Reynolds; Rachel Cassidy, Caroline Kiernan (1-0), Shauna Heaney; Alanna Burns, Emer Heaney (3-9, two frees), Aoife Dawson (1-2).

Subs:- Aoife Reilly for A Reynolds; Clodagh Burns for A Burns; Tara Tansey for D Monaghan.

BALLINAMERE DURROW: Laura Hand; Claire Leonard, Roisin O’Brien, Aisling Magner; Niamh Bracken, Ella Ravenhill, Aine Mooney; Meadhbh O’Brien (0-5), Sarah Walsh; Emma Nolan (0-1), Niamh Lydon (0-1), Emma Hand (1-0); Emma Magner (0-1), Roisin Mealiffe, Maeve Greene.