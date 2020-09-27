Longford JFC: Young Grattans too strong for Legan Sarsfields

Young Grattans, managed by Collie Clarke, laid the foundations for this comprehensive win with a strong first half performance as they booked their place in the last four of the Junior Football Championship in proving too strong for the other solely junior club Legan Sarsfields.

Young Grattans . . . 2-18 Legan Sarsfields . . . 1-11

Kevin Jones and Reuben Murray scored the goals in the first half of the quarter-final clash at Moran Park, Carrickedmond on Sunday while Murray saved a penalty right at the end after keeper Conor Gallagher was dismissed for a black card offence.

Noel O’Neill’s first penalty hit the butt of the post but it had to be retaken with Murray making an excellent save to stop O’Neill from scoring his second goal for the Sarsfields.

Grattans were ahead by 15 in the closing stages but credit to Legan they fought hard to score 1-2 in the space of three minutes to close the wide gap.

YOUNG GRATTANS: Conor Gallagher; Niall Nerney, John Balfe, James Ruske; David Trappe, Karl Murray, Emmet Clarke (0-1); James Moran, Stephen Farrell (0-2); Reuben Murray (1-2), John Hand (0-10, four frees), Jack Finn; Rory Howlin (0-2), Kevin Jones (1-0), Gerard Victory.

Subs:- Willie John McDermott (0-1) for G Victory (14 mins); Michael Madden for J Finn (40 mins); Padraig Dennigan for J Ruske (47 mins); Shane Maguire for K Jones (51 mins); Gary Gilchrist for R Howlin (54 mins).

LEGAN SARSFIELDS: Darragh Gunshinan; Joe Keogh, Kevin Quaine, Kieran Murphy; James Whyte, Stephen Doherty, Adam Doherty; Noel O’Neill (1-3,1-1 from frees), Conor Quaine (0-1); Paul Stuart, Shane Cox (0-4, frees), Jamie Kearney; Gary Keena (0-2), Ian Moran, Ollie Hogan.

Subs:- Matt Kearney for J Kearney (half-time); Johnny Leonard for K Murphy (35 mins); Jake Boylan for O Hogan (40 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).