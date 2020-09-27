Leinster LGFA IFC: Longford Slashers lose out to Wicklow champions Tinahely

Longford Slashers ladies made the long journey to Wicklow on Saturday to take on Tinahely in the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship quarter-final and ended up losing by seven points.

Tinahely (Wicklow) . . . 3-15 Longford Slashers . . . 1-14

Slashers went into the game with a few changes from the Cuala game due to injury and Covid related issues. They had a quick turnaround from their great win over Cuala with 5 days rest but found the going too tough on this occasion.

Tinahely, who were six-in-a-row winners of the Wicklow senior championship recently and Leinster finalists in the Intermediate grade last year, were making their debut in the current provincial series.

The star of the show was the outstanding Tinahely full-forward Laura Hogan who scored a total of 1-10 while Grace Shannon clocked up 1-5 for Slashers who trailed by 2-8 to 1-9 at the break.

TINAHELY: L. Gilbert; S. Goetelen, S. Hogan, E. Hadden; A. Maher, A. Byrne, C. Stokes; J. Byrne (0-1); A. Gorman (0-1); E. O' Brien (0-1), J. Kinch (0-1), E. Mulhall; C. Byrne (0-1), L. Hogan (1-10), S. Byrne (2-0).

Subs:- N. Kenny, S. Byrne, A. Mulhall.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: E. Casey; J. Glennon, E. O' Brien, L. Kenny; A. Barry, O. Nevin, C. Flynn; A. O' Brien, G. Shannon (1-5); Kara Shannon (0-3), A. Cosgrove, C. Farrell (0-1); J. Barry (0-3, 2F), Kate Shannon (0-2), N. O' Brien.

Subs:- O O’Brien for N O’Brien (47 mins); H Farrell for L Kenny (51 mins).