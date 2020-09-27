Longford LGFA JFC: Mullinalaghta ladies win the Junior Championship title

Fortunate to snatch a second chance in the drawn game with Lauren Burke breaking through to score a brilliant equalising goal with the last kick of the game in stoppage time, Mullinalaghta were eventually crowned Longford Ladies Football Junior champions in the exciting final replay on Saturday.

Mullinalaghta . . . 4-8 Carrickedmond 2-9

Played in perfect conditions at Maguire Park in Ballinalee, the Carrickedmond second string were looking good when they led by 2-7 to 2-3 at the break but only managed to add another two points to their tally in the second half.

Inspired by player of the match Ella O’Reilly, Mullinalaghta came storming back on the changeover to score 2-5 and thus made amends for the bitter disappointment of losing the Junior Championship finals in 2018 (v Grattans) and 2019 (v Colmcille).

Amid jubilant scenes after the entertaining game, delighted Mullinalaghta captain Carmel McGivney received the Junior Championship Cup from Longford Ladies Football President Liam Forde.

Match report and pictures in this week’s Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday