LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Intermediate and Minor County Finals this Saturday
Who will win the Gerry Hennessy Cup this Saturday . . . Ardagh Moydow or St Brigid's Killashee?
LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Friday 25 September
Under 12 Football Group 5 Cup Final
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Pairc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Clonbroney, 7pm
Saturday 26 September
Intermediate Football Championship Final
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ardagh Moydow v St Brigid’s Killashee, 5pm, Hugh O’Kane
This game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV
Minor Football Championship Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 2pm, David Tiernan
This game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV
All County Football League Division 1
McGee Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 5.45pm
Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Clonguish, 5.45pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Final
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Allen Park: Southern Gaels v St. Francis, 2pm
Under 14 Football B Cup
Higginstown: Granard v Carrick Sarsfields, 1pm
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 11am
Granard: St. Francis, St. Colmcilles, Granard
Newtownforbes: Clonguish Óg, St. Vincents, Clonbroney, Killoe Óg
Legan: Carrick Sarsfields, Wolfe Tones Óg, Southern Gaels
Longford Slashers: Longford Slashers, Shannon Gaels, St. Patricks Óg
Sunday 27 September
Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 2pm, Patrick Maguire
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Killoe Emmet Og, 5pm, Fergal Kelly
The SFC semi-finals are being streamed live on An Longfort TV
Junior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Maguire Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm
Moran Park: Legan Sarsfields v Young Grattans, 2pm
Under 14 Football 'C' Cup Shield Final
McGann Park: St. Dominic’s v Wolfe Tones, 12 noon
Under 14 Football 'C' Cup Plate Semi-Finals
Keenan Park: St. Patrick’s Óg v Shannon Gaels, 12 noon
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St Vincent’s, 12 noon
Monday 28 September
Under 14 Football B Cup
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 8pm
Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling
All games at 7pm (Floodlights)
Kenagh: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Óg, Clonguish Óg, St. Dominics
Wednesday 30 September
Junior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
McGann Park: St. Brigid’s Killashee v Clonguish, 8pm
Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Killoe Young Emmets, 8.30pm
Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 7pm (Floodlights)
Longford Slashers: St. Dominics, Shannon Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Patricks Óg
Killoe: Clonguish Óg, Killoe Óg, Granard
Monaduff: St. Vincents, St. Colmcilles, Clonbroney
Cashel: Southern Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Wolfe Tones Og
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on