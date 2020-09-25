LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Friday 25 September

Under 12 Football Group 5 Cup Final

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Pairc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Clonbroney, 7pm



Saturday 26 September

Intermediate Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ardagh Moydow v St Brigid’s Killashee, 5pm, Hugh O’Kane

This game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV

Minor Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 2pm, David Tiernan

This game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV

All County Football League Division 1

McGee Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 5.45pm

Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Clonguish, 5.45pm

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Final

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Allen Park: Southern Gaels v St. Francis, 2pm

Under 14 Football B Cup

Higginstown: Granard v Carrick Sarsfields, 1pm

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 11am

Granard: St. Francis, St. Colmcilles, Granard

Newtownforbes: Clonguish Óg, St. Vincents, Clonbroney, Killoe Óg

Legan: Carrick Sarsfields, Wolfe Tones Óg, Southern Gaels

Longford Slashers: Longford Slashers, Shannon Gaels, St. Patricks Óg



Sunday 27 September

Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 2pm, Patrick Maguire

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Killoe Emmet Og, 5pm, Fergal Kelly

The SFC semi-finals are being streamed live on An Longfort TV

Junior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Maguire Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm

Moran Park: Legan Sarsfields v Young Grattans, 2pm

Under 14 Football 'C' Cup Shield Final

McGann Park: St. Dominic’s v Wolfe Tones, 12 noon

Under 14 Football 'C' Cup Plate Semi-Finals

Keenan Park: St. Patrick’s Óg v Shannon Gaels, 12 noon

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St Vincent’s, 12 noon



Monday 28 September

Under 14 Football B Cup

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 8pm

Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling

All games at 7pm (Floodlights)

Kenagh: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Óg, Clonguish Óg, St. Dominics



Wednesday 30 September

Junior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

McGann Park: St. Brigid’s Killashee v Clonguish, 8pm

Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Killoe Young Emmets, 8.30pm

Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 7pm (Floodlights)

Longford Slashers: St. Dominics, Shannon Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Patricks Óg

Killoe: Clonguish Óg, Killoe Óg, Granard

Monaduff: St. Vincents, St. Colmcilles, Clonbroney

Cashel: Southern Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Wolfe Tones Og