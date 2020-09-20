Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Allen Gaels, Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 0-8 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-10
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Cloone, Aughavas 8-18 Carrigallen 2-6
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Mohill, Annaduff 1-9 Cloone 0-16
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Drumkeerin, Glencar-Manorhamilton 3-11 St Mary's-Kiltoghert 4-7
Also read: Longford GAA results scoreboard
2020 Vistamed Junior B Football Championship
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Muire, St Mary's-Kiltoghert 2-7 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-7
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Páirc Sheán Ui Heislin, Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 6-6 Kiltubrid 3-9
2020 Vistamed Junior C Football Championship
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Annaduff, Bornacoola 1-10 Leitrim Gaels 2-10
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Allen Gaels, Aughavas 1-9 Dromahair-St Patrick's 2-10
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on