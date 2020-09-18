Longford GAA Fixtures: Senior Hurling Championship Final refixed for Wednesday night next
The decision to postpone the Senior Hurling Championship Final, orginally scheduled to be played this Sunday in their showpiece slot, has ignited a lot of anger among the dedicated Longford hurling people.
Wolfe Tones Mostrim and Longford Slashers will battle it out for the Duignan Cup and the match has been moved to Wednesday night next, September 23rd, at a floodlit venue to be confirmed (8pm), probably Allen Park in Newtownforbes.
A direct clash of fixtures arose with some members of the Wolfe Tones hurling team also featuring for the Mostrim footballers who are in action against Abbeylara in the Senior Championship quarter-final.
That game will take place at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday (4pm) along with the other remaining SFC last eight clash between Killoe and Granard (1pm).
LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Friday 18 September
Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 6.30pm
Saturday 19 September
All County Football League Division 2 Group 1 - Round 3
McGann Park: Kenagh v Fr Manning Gaels, 6pm
All County Football League Division 4 - Round 5
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Mullinalaghta St. Columba's, 6pm
McDonald's Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Final
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Ballinalee, Maguire Park: St Colmcille’s/St. Francis v Clonguish Og, 2pm
Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Clonguish Óg, 12 noon
Under 9 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling
All games at 10:30am
Longford Slashers: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s
Sunday 20 September
Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Extra-time & Winner on the Day (if necessary)
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Mary’s Granard v Killoe Emmet Og, 1pm
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Abbeylara v Mostrim, 4pm
Junior Football Championship
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Ardagh Moydow, 6pm
All County Football League Division 4 - Round 5
Pairc na nGael: Dromard v Carrickedmond, 2pm
Monday 21 September
Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling
All games at 6:45pm
Edgeworthstown: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s
Wednesday 23 September
Senior Hurling Championship Final
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary
Venue tbc: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones Mostrim, 8pm
Under 14 Football Championship
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's/St Francis, 6.30pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 6.30pm
