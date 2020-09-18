Longford GAA Fixtures: Senior Hurling Championship Final refixed for Wednesday night next

Remaining Peter Hanley Motors SFC quarter-finals this Sunday

Padraic O'Brien

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

longford gaa

Keelan Cox pictured in action for Longford Slashers in this tussle with Clonguish Gaels opponent Joe O'Brien in the recent Senior Hurling Championship clash at C&D Devine Park Picture: Declan Gilmore

The decision to postpone the Senior Hurling Championship Final, orginally scheduled to be played this Sunday in their showpiece slot, has ignited a lot of anger among the dedicated Longford hurling people.

Wolfe Tones Mostrim and Longford Slashers will battle it out for the Duignan Cup and the match has been moved to Wednesday night next, September 23rd, at a floodlit venue to be confirmed (8pm), probably Allen Park in Newtownforbes.  

A direct clash of fixtures arose with some members of the Wolfe Tones hurling team also featuring for the Mostrim footballers who are in action against Abbeylara in the Senior Championship quarter-final. 

That game will take place at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday (4pm) along with the other remaining SFC last eight clash between Killoe and Granard (1pm). 

LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Friday 18 September

Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 6.30pm

Saturday 19 September 

All County Football League Division 2 Group 1 - Round 3 

McGann Park: Kenagh v Fr Manning Gaels, 6pm

All County Football League Division 4 - Round 5

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Mullinalaghta St. Columba's, 6pm 

McDonald's Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Final

Extra-time and Winner on the Day if necessary

Ballinalee, Maguire Park: St Colmcille’s/St. Francis v Clonguish Og, 2pm

Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup

 Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Clonguish Óg, 12 noon

Under 9 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling  

All games at 10:30am

Longford Slashers: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s


Sunday 20  September 

Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals 

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Extra-time & Winner on the Day (if necessary)

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Mary’s Granard v Killoe Emmet Og, 1pm

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Abbeylara v Mostrim, 4pm

Junior Football Championship

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og  v Ardagh Moydow, 6pm

All County Football League Division 4 - Round 5

 Pairc na nGael: Dromard v Carrickedmond, 2pm


Monday 21 September 

Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling

All games at 6:45pm

Edgeworthstown: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s


Wednesday 23 September

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Extra-time and Winner on the Day  if necessary

Venue tbc: Longford Slashers v  Wolfe Tones Mostrim, 8pm

Under 14 Football Championship 

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's/St Francis, 6.30pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 6.30pm