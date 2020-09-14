Longford Ladies JFC Final: Mullinalaghta stage late comeback to draw with Carrickedmond

Mullinalaghta and Carrickedmond must do it all again as this pulsating Ladies Football Junior championship final ended all square at Emmet Park, Killoe on Sunday.

Mullinalaghta . . . 3-11 Carrickedmond . . . 3-11

1-2 in injury time from Mullinalaghta snatched a draw for the north Longford side when it looked like the Junior Cup was going to be won by the Carrickedmond second string.

5 points in arrears at the end of normal time, the numerous stoppages throughout the second half played to their advantage and after points from Ella O’Reilly and Lauren Burke, Mullinalaghta hit the back of the net in the 8th minute of additional time to level the game.

Lauren Burke worked her way through to earn her side a second chance with a brilliant goal with the last kick of the game.

CARRICKEDMOND: Emer Esler, Lydia Yorke, Erica Cahill O’ Leary, Kate Breslin, Emily Cullen, Sophie Freeman, Claire Flood (0-1), Casey McNamara (0-1), Carla Esler, Rita Connaughton (1-1, 1f, 1p), Niamh Feeney (1-1), Caoimhe Mulvey (0-4), Aoife Nolan (1-2).

Subs:- Molly O’Sullivan (0-1) for C Esler (14 mins); Mary Kate Farrell for K Breslin (56 mins); Aodhnait Casey for R Connaughton (35 mins).

MULLINALAGHTA: Amy Brady, Ella Kane, Carmel McGivney, Laura Cunningham, Katie Crawford, Rosa Lynch, Rachel Gilligan (0-1), Shauna Murphy, Emily Hand, Caroline McGivney (1-0), Ella O’Reilly (0-1), Lauren Burke (2-5, 1f), Edel Sheehy (0-4, 1f).

Subs:- Shona Quinn for E Hand (half-time); Niamh Burke for C McGivney (40 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Grattans).