LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Five weeks ago Killoe Emmet Og played their first round fixture in the 2020 Peter Hanley Motors senior football championship with a comfortable 0-14 to 0-9 win against Clonguish.

With the 48 weeks suspension quashed by the DRA, Killoe can now resume the delayed defence of the Longford county title in the remaining group fixture against Mostrim which is fixed for the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish this Friday night, throw-in 8pm.

Scores difference might well decide who goes through to the quarter-finals along with already qualified Killoe but a draw or a narrow defeat (by less than five points) would suffice for the Edgeworthstown outfit to knock Clonguish out.

St Mary’s Granard and Abbeylara have been waiting patiently to see who they will face in the quarter-finals and as soon as the Killoe v Mostrim game is over a draw will take place at the Monaduff grounds to determine who plays who.

GAA Fixtures

Friday 11 September

Senior Football Championship Group 2

Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim, 8pm

Live Streaming: An Longfort TV

Subscription €5

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register

The draw for the remaining two SFC quarter-final pairings will be made at the end of this game

Saturday 12 September

All County Football League Division 1

Allen Park: Clonguish v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 6pm

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Dromard, 6pm

All County Football League Division 2

Killashee: St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s, 5pm

Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Cashel, 6pm

McDonald's Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship

Round 3

McGee Park: St Colmcille's/St. Francis v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 5pm

Under 12 Football League Group 5 Shield Final

Extra-time if necessary

Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St. Francis, 7:30pm

Under 12 Hurling Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Wolfe Tones, 11am

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 10:30am

Edgeworthstown: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Colmcille: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s, St. Vincent’s

Ballymahon: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels

Kenagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominics

Grattans: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Sunday 13 September

Junior Football Championship

Páirc na nGael: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og, 2pm

All County Football League Division 3

Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 3.30pm

Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Longford Slashers, 2pm

All County Football League Division 4

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Mullinalaghta St Columba's, 12 noon

Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels, 2pm

Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup

Round 3

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Granard, 12 noon

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Final

Extra-time if necessary and “Winner on the Day”

Maguire Park: Southern Gaels v St Colmcille's, 1pm

Monday 14 September

Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 3

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonguish Óg, 7:30pm

Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling

All games at 7pm

Longford Slashers: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s

Wednesday 16 September

Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final (if Mostrim qualify)

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Extra-time & Winner on the Day (if necessary)

Venue TBC: St Mary’s Granard or Abbeylara v Mostrim, 8pm

Junior Football Championship

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 8pm

Under 14 Football Championship Round 2

Páirc na nGael: St Colmcille's/St. Francis v Killoe Óg, 6.45pm

Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 7pm

Lanesboro: St. Dominic’s, Shannon Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Patrick’s Óg

Granard: Clonguish Óg, Killoe Óg, Granard

Colmcille: St. Vincent’s, St. Colmcille’s, Clonbroney

Carrickedmond: Southern Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Wolfe Tones Óg