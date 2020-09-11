LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Killoe and Mostrim clash in the SFC this Friday night
Seamus Hannon on the ball for Mostrim in his bid to evade the challenge of Clonguish opponent Alan Gregg. Action from the drawn SFC Group 2 game on Sunday August 16 Pic: Declan Gilmore
Five weeks ago Killoe Emmet Og played their first round fixture in the 2020 Peter Hanley Motors senior football championship with a comfortable 0-14 to 0-9 win against Clonguish.
With the 48 weeks suspension quashed by the DRA, Killoe can now resume the delayed defence of the Longford county title in the remaining group fixture against Mostrim which is fixed for the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish this Friday night, throw-in 8pm.
Scores difference might well decide who goes through to the quarter-finals along with already qualified Killoe but a draw or a narrow defeat (by less than five points) would suffice for the Edgeworthstown outfit to knock Clonguish out.
St Mary’s Granard and Abbeylara have been waiting patiently to see who they will face in the quarter-finals and as soon as the Killoe v Mostrim game is over a draw will take place at the Monaduff grounds to determine who plays who.
Friday 11 September
Senior Football Championship Group 2
Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim, 8pm
Live Streaming: An Longfort TV
Subscription €5
Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register
The draw for the remaining two SFC quarter-final pairings will be made at the end of this game
Saturday 12 September
All County Football League Division 1
Allen Park: Clonguish v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 6pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Dromard, 6pm
All County Football League Division 2
Killashee: St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s, 5pm
Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Cashel, 6pm
McDonald's Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship
Round 3
McGee Park: St Colmcille's/St. Francis v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 5pm
Under 12 Football League Group 5 Shield Final
Extra-time if necessary
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St. Francis, 7:30pm
Under 12 Hurling Round 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Wolfe Tones, 11am
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 10:30am
Edgeworthstown: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og
Colmcille: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s, St. Vincent’s
Ballymahon: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels
Kenagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominics
Grattans: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels
Sunday 13 September
Junior Football Championship
Páirc na nGael: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og, 2pm
All County Football League Division 3
Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 3.30pm
Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Longford Slashers, 2pm
All County Football League Division 4
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Mullinalaghta St Columba's, 12 noon
Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels, 2pm
Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup
Round 3
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Granard, 12 noon
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Final
Extra-time if necessary and “Winner on the Day”
Maguire Park: Southern Gaels v St Colmcille's, 1pm
Monday 14 September
Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 3
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonguish Óg, 7:30pm
Under 11 Respect Exhibition Go Games Hurling
All games at 7pm
Longford Slashers: Longford Slashers, Wolfe Tones Og, Clonguish Og, St. Dominic’s
Wednesday 16 September
Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final (if Mostrim qualify)
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Extra-time & Winner on the Day (if necessary)
Venue TBC: St Mary’s Granard or Abbeylara v Mostrim, 8pm
Junior Football Championship
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 8pm
Under 14 Football Championship Round 2
Páirc na nGael: St Colmcille's/St. Francis v Killoe Óg, 6.45pm
Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 7pm
Lanesboro: St. Dominic’s, Shannon Gaels, Longford Slashers, St. Patrick’s Óg
Granard: Clonguish Óg, Killoe Óg, Granard
Colmcille: St. Vincent’s, St. Colmcille’s, Clonbroney
Carrickedmond: Southern Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields, Wolfe Tones Óg
