Longford IFC: Final spot for Killashee who overcome Sean Connolly’s in a very exciting finish

A goal from Mark Rossiter in the 58th minute saw Killashee claim a dramatic win over Sean Connolly’s in a very exciting finish at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday to book their place in the Intermediate Football Championship Final against Ardagh Moydow.

St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-14 Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-12

Rossister had scored a point a couple of minutes earlier to level the semi-final clash. As Killashee went on the attack again Connolly’s keeper Stephen Murtagh spilled the ball and Rossiter made no mistake to find the back of the net.

Dessie Reynolds hit over a late point for Connolly’s but Killashee held on. St Brigid’s had been six points ahead in the early stages of the second half but the Ballinalee side turned the game around inspired by Daniel Reynolds.

The youngster started the comeback in the 35th minute when he scored their goal. A point from Joe Heaney put Connolly’s ahead by two in the 53rd minute before Killashee produced their comeback to eventually emerge victorious.

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Keelan Cox, David Buckley, Jack Magan (0-1); Cillian Lee (0-1), Johnny Casey, Enda McPartland; Michael Farrell, James Willis (0-1); Willie Skelly (0-1), John Lee, Dylan Farrell (0-3, one ’45); Francis Dolan (0-5, one free, one mark), Chris Dineen (0-1), Gerard Evans.

Subs:- Mark Rossiter (1-1) for W Skelly (44 mins); Mel Shanley for G Evans (50 mins); Iarlaith Dolan for F Dolan (injured, 60 mins).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Gregory Masterson, Thomas Keogh, John McKenna; Ciaran McEoin, Trevor Murtagh (0-1), Sean O’Sullivan; Daire Duggan, Stephen Lynch (0-2, frees); Ciaran MacEoin, Joe Heaney (0-1), Conor Blessington; Ronan McGreal (0-1), Des Reynolds (0-2), Daniel Reynolds (1-5, four frees, one ‘45).

Subs:- Sean Kenny for C Blessington (39 mins); Eugene Murtagh for R McGreal (59 mins).

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Longford Slashers).