LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Friday 4 September 

Under 12 Hurling Round 2

C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Round 3

Group 5

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Southern Gaels, 6.45pm


Saturday 5 September

Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

Live Streaming An Longfort TV

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymahon v Ardagh Moydow, 5:30pm

Senior Hurling Championship Round 3

Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, 7pm

All County Football League Division 1

Group 1

Moran Park: Carrickedmond v St Mary’s Granard, 6pm 

Group 2

Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 6pm

McDonald's Juvenile (U-16)Football Championship Round 2

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 5pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v St Colmcille's/St Francis, 5pm

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Finals

Extra-time if necessary and Winner on the Day

Pairc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St. Francis, 11am 

McGee Park: St Colmcille's v Northern Gaels, 11am 

Under 12 Football League Round 3

Group 5

Pairc na nGael: St Francis v Clonguish Og, 12 noon

Sunday 6  September

Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

Live Streaming An Longfort TV

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, 12:30pm

 Glennon Brothers Pearse Park:  Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille, 5:30pm

 Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

Live Streaming An Longfort TV

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s, 3pm

All County Football League Division 3 

Allen Park: Clonguish v Young Grattans, 2pm 

 All County Football League Division 4 

Higginstown: St Mary’s Granard v Dromard, 2pm

Monday 7 September 

Under 14 Football B Cup Round 3

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm 

Under 12 Hurling Round 3

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Clonguish Óg, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 3

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Grattan Gaels, 7pm

Tuesday  8 September 

Under 14 Football Championship Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's/St. Francis, 7pm

 Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7pm

Under 14 ‘B’ Football Cup Round 3

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Granard, 7pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm 

Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 7pm

Edgeworthstown: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Colmcille: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s

Cashel: Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels

Kenagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St Patricks Og, St. Dominic’s

Grattans: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Wednesday 9 September

Junior Football Championship Round 3

Group 4

Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 6:45pm


Thursday 10 September 

Juvenile Football Championship Round 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Clonguish Óg, 7pm