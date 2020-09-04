LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Friday 4 September
Under 12 Hurling Round 2
C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Round 3
Group 5
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Southern Gaels, 6.45pm
Saturday 5 September
Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day
Live Streaming An Longfort TV
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymahon v Ardagh Moydow, 5:30pm
Senior Hurling Championship Round 3
Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, 7pm
All County Football League Division 1
Group 1
Moran Park: Carrickedmond v St Mary’s Granard, 6pm
Group 2
Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 6pm
McDonald's Juvenile (U-16)Football Championship Round 2
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 5pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v St Colmcille's/St Francis, 5pm
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Finals
Extra-time if necessary and Winner on the Day
Pairc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St. Francis, 11am
McGee Park: St Colmcille's v Northern Gaels, 11am
Under 12 Football League Round 3
Group 5
Pairc na nGael: St Francis v Clonguish Og, 12 noon
Sunday 6 September
Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day
Live Streaming An Longfort TV
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, 12:30pm
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille, 5:30pm
Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day
Live Streaming An Longfort TV
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s, 3pm
All County Football League Division 3
Allen Park: Clonguish v Young Grattans, 2pm
All County Football League Division 4
Higginstown: St Mary’s Granard v Dromard, 2pm
Monday 7 September
Under 14 Football B Cup Round 3
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm
Under 12 Hurling Round 3
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Clonguish Óg, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Round 2
Group 3
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Grattan Gaels, 7pm
Tuesday 8 September
Under 14 Football Championship Round 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's/St. Francis, 7pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7pm
Under 14 ‘B’ Football Cup Round 3
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Granard, 7pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 7pm
Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 7pm
Edgeworthstown: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og
Colmcille: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s
Cashel: Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels
Kenagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St Patricks Og, St. Dominic’s
Grattans: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels
Wednesday 9 September
Junior Football Championship Round 3
Group 4
Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 6:45pm
Thursday 10 September
Juvenile Football Championship Round 1
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Clonguish Óg, 7pm
