Longford MFC: Slashers into another county minor final after beating St Colmcille’s/St Francis

Just a solitary point separated the sides in the finish with the title holders Longford Slashers coming out on top in a tight contest against St Colmcille’s/St Francis in the Minor Football Championship semi-final at C&D Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Sunday.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-9 St Colmcille’s/St Francis . . . 1-8

Mario Pirlog fired over the winning point in the 59th minute and it was no more than Slashers deserved as they dominated the final quarter against the much fancied Colmcille/Dromard/Ballymore amalgamation.

Pirlog had a penalty saved in the early stages of the game and St Colmcille’s/St Francis keeper Ollie Duffy came to the rescue again when stopping a point-blank goal attempt from Slashers full-forward Cole O’Connor in the 57th minute.

Slashers squandered several chances in the second half but did enough to get over the line in advancing to meet Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones Og, the Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s amalgamation, in the county minor final at the end of September.

St Colmcille’s/St Francis ended up with 14 players on the pitch after Kenneth Sexton was sent-off just before the final whistle in this exciting encounter.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Stephen O’Brien; Mairtin Kenny, Cian McGuinness (0-2, free and ‘45), Desmond Akenbor; Davidson Olusanya, Daniel Kurkin, Donal Sheahan (0-1); Ben Lynn, Mark Odukoya; Andrew Clancy, Mario Pirlog (0-3, all frees), Sean Morgan (0-1); Dean Coughlan (1-1), Cole O’Connor, Ronan Sheahan (0-1).

Sub:- Michael Mulcahy for A Clancy (44 mins).

ST COLMCILLE’S/ST FRANCIS: Ollie Duffy; Ben Creegan, Kenneth Sexton, Conal Palin; Oisin Flynn, Oisin O’Toole, Darren O’Neill; Aaron Darcy (0-1), Daniel Conboy; Fionn Hourican, Jack Macken (0-3, two frees), Matt Duffy (0-1); Sean Smith, Aaron Farrell (1-2), Gavin O’Hara (0-1).

Subs:- Pauric Boyle for B Creegan (18 mins); John Boyle for S Smith (44 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).