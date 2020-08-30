Longford Ladies SFC: Slashers gradually assert superiority over Grattans to reach senior title decider

Longford Slashers showed why they are champions with an excellent display against a gritty Grattans side in the Ladies Football Senior Championship semi-final played at Emmet Park, Killoe on Sunday.

Longford Slashers . . . 6-13 Grattans . . . 2-7

Credit to Grattans who put it up to Slashers and should have had more scores on the board. In their first year of senior championship football, getting to a semi-final is a fantastic achievement. Their lack of experience told at times with Slashers able to punish them.

Slashers gradually asserted their superiority following a tight first quarter and held a comfortable 2-8 to 1-3 lead at the break on their way to a most emphatic win in the finish.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Laura Kenny, Emily Reilly, Gemma Reilly; Áine Barry, Eimear O’Brien, Orla Nevin; Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (1-0); Kate Shannon (0-1), Aisling Cosgrove (1-3), Claire Farrell (1-0); Jessica Barry (0-5, two frees), Lisa Nolan (1-1), Kara Shannon (1-3).

Subs:- Jill Glennon for A Barry (45 mins); Niamh O’Brien (1-0) for L Nolan (50 mins); Ciara Flynn for C Farrell, Orla O’Brien for G Reilly and Sarah O’Boyle for K Shannon (56 mins).

GRATTANS: Tessa Tiernan; Rebecca O’Kane, Róisín Leen, Katie Devlin; Sophie Hogan, Caoimhe Lohan (0-1), Una Clarke (0-3, all frees); Eve Nerney (0-1), Petrina Carrigy; Melissa O’Kane, Molly Mulvihill (0-1), Laura Valentine (1-0); Clodagh Lohan (0-1), Aoife Sheridan (1-0), Katie Quinn.

Subs:- Sarah Farrell for K Quinn (50 mins); K Quinn for U Clarke (injured, 58 mins).

Referee: Tommy Donohoe (Rathcline).