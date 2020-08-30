Longford Slashers conquer Clonguish Gaels to reach the county senior hurling final

A superb opening quarter of hurling set Longford Slashers on their way to victory in the group stage of the Senior Hurling Championship at C&D Devine Park on Saturday evening and in doing so booked their place in the county final with the champions Clonguish Gaels knocked out.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-11 Clonguish Gaels . . . 0-6

It was a fine performance from Slashers; Karl Murray, Keelan Cox and Johnny Casey were all excellent in defence with their keeper Conor Gallagher making some vital saves to prevent Clonguish Gaels scoring a goal.

In the forward line Eoin Donnellan scored 1-4 with Reuben Murray also getting vital scores as the sky-blues now look forward to the title decider against Wolfe Tones Mostrim in a few weeks time.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Conor Gallagher; Daire Regan, Karl Murray, Keelan Cox; William Tunstead, Johnny Casey, Iarlaith Dolan; Stephen Farrell (0-1), Ronan Sheehan (0-1); Ciaran Farrell, Sean Stakelum (0-1), Paul Leonard; Reuben Murray (0-3), Connor Leonard, Eoin Donnellan (1-4, two frees).

Subs:- Gareth Ghee (0-1) for P Leonard (46 mins); Paddy Hegarty for D Regan (60 mins).

CLONGUISH GAELS: Ciaran Corcoran; Ray O’Brien, Paul Hession, Patrick Corcoran; Francis Molloy (0-1), Neil O’Connor, Declan Lee; Paul Barden, Bart Hanley; Shane O’Brien (0-1), Joe O’Brien (0-4, three frees), Eugene Kiernan; Paddy Collum, David Gregg, Stephen Gregg.

Sub:- Rory Breslin for P Collum (injured, 40 mins).

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath).