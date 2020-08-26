Longford MFC: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones through to the Minor title decider

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones are through to the Minor ‘A’ Football Championship title decider after their narrow win over Northern Gaels in the semi-final played at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Tuesday evening.

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones . . . 1-12 Northern Gaels . . . 1-11

The Ballinalee/Edgeworthstown amalgamation were deserving winners and despite a late Northern Gaels comeback they held on for the win.

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break with Bobby Crilly scoring the goal in the 10th minute but Northern Gaels (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta) got right back into contention when Cathal Gilligan found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

That left just the minimum of margins separating the sides but Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones succeeded in staying ahead to reach the Minor Championship Final against St Colmcille’s/St Francis or Longford Slashers who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday next.

CLONBRONEY/WOLFE TONES: Caolan Hussey; Ali Iqbal, Dylan Lynch, John Rawle; Jack Belton, Sean O’Sullivan (0-1), Killian Rawle; Adam Reilly, John Doris; Pierce McNally, Ronan McGreal (0-1), Ronan Courtney (0-2, one free); Cameron Cassidy (0-1), Tiarnan Hussey (0-7, five frees), Bobby Crilly (1-0).

Subs:- Liam Kenny for P McNally (43 mins); James Connell for K Rawle (60 mins).

NORTHERN GAELS: Frank Sheehy; Matthew Quinn, Jack Darcy, Logan O’Reilly; Mark McNerney, Brian Masterson, Emmet Brady (0-1); Cian O’Reilly, Connor Leonard (0-2); Caolan Lynch (0-1), Ciaran Scanlon (0-6, all frees), Angel Miranda; Eric Hopkins, Cathal Gilligan (1-1, point from mark), Michael Lynch.

Sub:- Cormac Donohoe for A Miranda (47 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).