Longford IFC: Impressive Ardagh Moydow crush Cashel to reach semi-finals

Ardagh Moydow produced an excellent display to book their place in the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals with a fine win over a poor Cashel side in the Group 2 clash at the Clonbonny grounds, Lanesboro on Saturday evening.

Ardagh Moydow . . . 3-15 Cashel . . . 0-11

Niall Sheridan’s side needed at least a draw to advance to the last four in the Hennessy Cup and from start to finish they dominated the match.

Barely one minute had elapsed when Killian Farrell scored the first goal for Ardagh Moydow. Farrell put in a terrific performance, clocking up the tremendous total of 2-7, and alongside the experienced Paddy Ganley gave the Cashel defence a torrid time.

Cashel finished the game with 12 players after Ciaran Killian (straight red), Andrew Farrell (second yellow) and Stephen Weafer (straight red) were all sent-off in the space of a few minutes in the second half.

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Mark McCord, Fergal Keenan, Dominic Glennon; Dylan Reilly, Conor Carroll, John Keegan; Emmet Donlon, Paddy Keenan; Ronan Keane, Dylan Coady (0-2), Shane Henry (0-2); Cian Finnan, Killian Farrell (2-7, four frees), Paddy Ganley (1-4, three frees).

Subs:- Gerald Farrell for R Keane (42 mins); Mark Thompson for J Keegan (45 mins); Cian Hartmann for P Keenan (50 mins); Cathal McGlynn for C Finnan (52 mins).

CASHEL: Conor Skelly; Ronan Muldoon, Mel Farrell, Ronan Farrell; Ciaran Killian, Conor Farrell (0-1), James Skelly; Conor Flood, Andrew Farrell (0-1); Padraig Farrell (0-1), David Sweeney (0-2), Luke Casey; Brain Kelly, Kevin Farrell (0-5, three frees), Shane Bannon.

Subs:- Jamie Bermingham (0-1) for S Bannon (25 mins); Stephen Weafer for J Skelly (37 mins); Eoin Mulvihill for R Muldoon (50 mins); Corie Carberry for C Flood (52 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).